Harker Heights City Council recognized 15 employees across 10 departments for the quarterly Employee Recognition Ceremony on Tuesday afternoon at the city’s activities center.
The Municipal Court department was recognized as a whole for receiving the 2018 Traffic Safety Award on March 27 in San Antonio.
Along with the award, the court received two Texas Department of Transportation scholarships to attend the TMCEC Traffic Safety Conference. This allowed court staff members to receive their required judicial education at no cost.
This is the ninth year that the municipal court has been recognized for its contributions to the community to increase traffic safety.
The city honored two employees for the first two quarters — Clint Chudej and Wilson Everett.
Chudej is a firefighter paramedic with Harker Heights Fire Department, and was named as Employee of the First Quarter.
He has served as a Field Training Officer (FTO) on his shift for the past two years, which comes with great responsibility and involvement with new employess who are assigned to his shift.
Chudej has served as a trainer, but more importantly, as a mentor to assist new employes with transitioning into HHFD.
During the six-month process on instituting a new Phase Trainng Program, he was involved with providing a valuable contribution through input and feedback.
Everett, a building official secretary with the planning department, was recognized as Employee of the Second Quarter.
Throughout her involvement with the Planning and Development Department, she has shown unwavering professionalism, dedication and exemplary customer service.
Everett assists with the daily tasks to ensure that all administrative departments are taken care of while her hard working demeanor is a leading example in the department.
Melanie Matthewson, who started working for the city in April 1998, was recognized on Tuesday with her 20-year pin.
She initially started as the receptionist/clerk for the finance department before being promoted to Human Resource Coordinator for the administration department in March 2001.
Matthewson is known as the “go to person” in the City and aids with city elections and job fairs.
Seven employees across four departments received their 10-year pin recognitions.
Jacob Cardona started with the fire department in March 2008 and Mike Licavoli started with HHFD in May 2008.
Joshua DeLong has been with the city since June 2008 and currently works as the IT analyst for the city’s Information Services Department.
Along with being the IT technician, he is the chief developer for the city’s website and other public information platforms but is the go-to guy for all the departments’ graphic needs.
The police department recognized three officers for 10 years of service.
James Chapman started working for the city in April 2008, and was promoted to corporal in May 2014, as a detective in the criminal investigations department.
In June 2008, John Moseley began working for the city and holds a Masters Peace Officer Certification and Instructor certification with the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement Officer Standards and Education. He retired from the Killeen Police Department after 26 years of service.
Betiale Hawkins started with the city in September 2008 and moved up the ranks as he was promoted to corporal in August 2011 before being promoted to Sergeant in 2013.
In January, Hawkins was promoted to commander, which was previously referred to as Lieutenant.
Ricky Alton from Public Works started with the street department in Sept. 2008, until he was promoted to F.O.G. Collection/Field Supervisor in the Wastewater Department in January 2017.
Seven employees were recognized with their five-year pins.
Kevin Beckman — warrant officer, Municipal Court
Kelsey Coffman — finance coordinator
Jeff Achee — Recreation superintendent, Parks and Recreation
Dan Denull — Mowing crewman, Parks and Recreation
William Greenwood — Harker Heights Police Department, police officer
Edward Kime — Harker Heights Police Department, police officer
Caitlin Sedano — Harker Heights Police Department, administrative assistant
The city recognized four promotions at the meeting.
Courtney Perez was promoted to senior planner.
Dennis McAfee from Harker Heights Police Department was promoted to sergeant in January.
Also from the police department, Benjamin Duiker was promoted to lieutenant at the beginning of 2018.
Leslie Stevens was promoted to BPAT/CSI & Water Distribution System Flushing Technician.
Six city employees were recognized for earning professional certifications, and the city also welcomed 42 new employees.
