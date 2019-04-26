May is right around the corner, the last month of spring and a busy time for parents and children preparing for the end of school and the stretch of the summer months ahead.
It’s a busy time for the Harker Heights Public Library, as well, as it offers not only its usual programming, but also some new programs and events for children and adults alike.
First things first: Registration for the library’s summer reading camps begins on May 1, and children’s librarian Amanda Hairston warns that not only is space limited, but the camps fill up very quickly.
She also says that registration must be in person in order to secure your child’s spot. There are four camps: chess camp, STEM camp, sewing camp, and robotics camp.
Check out the library’s website for more information about the camps and the registration process.
The big event in May is Star Wars Day on Saturday, May 4, beginning at 2 p.m. Library clerk Rose Ramon said, “Lisa (Youngblood, library director) usually does a little Jedi academy that teaches them how to use their light sabers and the different forces — light side and dark side — and there will be costume characters.”
There will be plenty of photo opportunities and activities, fun for the entire family.
Tuesday, May 7 at 6 p.m. is Adult Crafting Night, where adults will be coloring mandalas.
Reference librarian Christina Link said, “Mandalas will be printed out that they (participants) can color. If they prefer to make their own, I’ll have blank paper for them, and colors and supplies. Of course, I’ll talk about the history of mandalas, too.”
Saturday, May 18 at 10 a.m. is Homemade Spa Day for adults.
Link said, “We’re making sugar scrubs and a lip scrub. We’re going to make a facial mask cleanser to do right then and there; the scrubs are to take home. Supplies are furnished by the library.”
Also on May 18 at 10 a.m. the library is hosting Girl Scout Troop 20301, which is presenting the Great Central Texas Zombie Survival Challenge.
Though the library staff itself will not be present, Hairston said that the Girl Scouts, “will have multiple booths teaching practical survival skills that would help save lives during a disaster. The whole family can learn about emergency preparedness together at this fun safety event!”
Teens will get to enjoy an after-school “School’s Out Celebration” on May 30 from 2 to 4 p.m. with “snacks, games, and more.”
Family Nights are always held on Thursday nights at 6 p.m.
For May, Family Nights will be Reading Rovers on May 2; Mother’s Day on May 9, where children will read Mother’s Day stories, sing songs, and also make a Mother’s Day gift for mom; Science Night on May 16; Maker Night on May 23; and on May 30, there will be a “Last Day of School” celebration.
Morning programs remain the same, with one exception.While Monday morning programs in April have been known as “Move It, Groove It,” they are now known as “Little Steamers.”
STEAM stands for “Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Mathematics,” and teaching these concepts should begin as early as infancy.
“We’ll teach STEAM concepts through a variety of toys, activities and music,” Youngblood said in an earlier interview. “We’ll focus on gross motor skills.”
Classes begin at 9 a.m. for ages birth to 18 months, and at 10 a.m. for ages 19 months to 5 years.
Hairston says that due to limited space, she requests that parents please sign in at the desk upon arrival — the program is first come, first served.
Check the library’s web site and calendar for more information at www.ci.harker-heights.tx.us/library
