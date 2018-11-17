By Stephanie Ratts Grissom
Herald correspondent
The Harker Heights Public Library held its eighth annual Early Literacy Fair on Wednesday morning. Library director Lisa Youngblood said this year’s theme was “Create Ready Readers,” which was officially proclaimed at the Harker Heights City Council meeting the previous evening.
The fair was designed to target readers from birth to age 5, and gave parents a lot of information on how to prepare their children for reading. Even simple activities such as singing or saying nursery rhymes are part of early literacy.
Youngblood said, “Good readers have books at home, a choice in the books they read, see the adults in their lives reading, and have positive reading experiences at home, school, and the library. We aim to provide that.”
The library had different areas set up for children to explore and participate in different activities, all of which were designed to target specific literacy skills.
One area was set aside for different literacy games, another was an area for drawing, one was to play with puppets, and there was even an area with Play-Doh.
The Friends of the Library were on hand, giving out free books to children, as well.
Youngblood said, “This is Harker Heights Children’s Book Week, (and) National Picture Book Month ... The fair is another opportunity for the Friends to give out more books.”
There was also a musical event, Miss Kat’s Music and Movement, which brought an audience of over 100 preschool-aged children and adults.
The show, performed by professional musician and author Kat Brotherton, relied heavily on audience participation, and had children singing along and dancing about throughout the event.
“It was a good show,” Brotherton said. “It’s a good opportunity for kids and parents to connect.”
One parent, Michelle Wininger, brought her 5-year-old son, Perrin, all the way from Belton to attend the fair.
She said, “We come every year for their literacy fair ... we’ve been coming since he was a baby.”
Wininger continued, “We like this library. They have lots of activities — they always have something. We come for the Science Club on Wednesdays, and the Superhero Day and other events.”
Children’s librarian Amanda Hairston said, “It was a really fun event. We gave away a lot of books, and that’s what we like to do, give away a lot of books.”
“Any time you put a book in a child’s hands, it leads to good things,” Hairston said.
