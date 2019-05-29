The Harker Heights Public Library holds regular Monday morning programs throughout the year, which vary month to month. Always popular, May’s Little Steamers program focuses on early literacy, socialization, and STEAM concepts, and though it will return to eager parents and children in August, the last class was held on Monday.
Children’s librarian Amanda Hairston said, “This will be our last session of Little Steamers since we’re closed on Monday for Memorial Day. Beginning June 3 will be “Mother Goose on the Loose — we’ll go back to Little Steamers in August.”
Monday morning programs are always divided into two groups. The first group, held at 9 a.m., is for ages zero to 18 months. The second group, held at 10 a.m., is for ages 19 months to 5 years. Monday’s 10 a.m. class had more than two dozen parents and children, ready for the session to begin.
The children present all knew what the expectations from them were: there would be “circle time,” a transitioning activity, free play, and clean up.
Hairston began with “circle time,” during which parents and children moved in a circle around the room while singing “Ring Around the Rosie,” children by their parents’ sides. Next, everyone sat in a circle and sang while clapping, patting, and rubbing hands together, and tapping their feet, learning rhythm and rhyme. The last task for the children was to sing the nursery rhyme “The Itsy Bitsy Spider,” which they did complete with hand movements.
Finally, it was time for free play, but the children all knew they had to wait for Hairston to count to “three” before they could go. Once the magic number was called, they were off like a shot to the various stations holding different STEAM-related toys set up around the room.
There were gel-tiles on the floor to aid in sensory processing, and a balance beam for balance and movement. Board books engaged little readers in early literacy skills, and the musical instruments engaged them in learning the science of sound. There were also a variety of soft toys for younger children, and wooden toys such as building blocks for older ones. While several of the children found a favorite, many darted from station to station trying everything.
Two-year-old Izaac Castillo tried several different stations, but eventually settled in with the wooden blocks. His mother, Alexis, said, “I’ve been bringing him here off and on for the past six months. We’ve been here for a year as of May 25.” She said she plans to bring Izaac to the Monday morning programs throughout the summer.
Ashley Sanchez brought her two daughters, 1-year-old Amelia and 3-year-old Arianna. She said, “We like it (the Monday morning program). It gives them the opportunity to socialize. I try to bring them a couple time a week.” Like most of the parents there, she was also planning to continue to bring her daughters every Monday. “We’ll definitely still be bringing them through the summer.”
Mother Goose on the Loose, the next Monday morning program, will begin on June 3. It is a music program where children will learn musical concepts and early music appreciation. For more information, please call 254-953-5491 or go to http://www.ci.harker-heights.tx.us/library
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.