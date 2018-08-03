The Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library was full of medieval fun during their “Lords and Ladies, Knights and Villains” event on Saturday as about 200 people crowded into the library, with more coming in as the afternoon progressed.
Boys were dressed as knights, girls as their favorite princesses, and even some parents joined in the costumed fun; library staff and volunteers were costumed as such easily recognizable favorites as Snow White, the Evil Queen, the Queen of Hearts, Alice from “Alice in Wonderland” (complete with white rabbit), Robin Hood, and even Ursula (complete with eels) from “The Little Mermaid,” to name only a few.
Maggie Fieseler of Killeen brought her three children with her to the event, and said her daughter Rayne, aged seven, has been eager to wear her princess Belle costume again.
“She’s been trying to wear this every day since Halloween, and ever since she found out about this, she’s been trying to wear it every day we come up here,” she said.
Eight-year-old son Drake dressed as a knight, complete with the crown that he had made, and slayed Juliet the library book dragon.
Children’s librarian Amanda Hairston dressed as a “Texas Fairy Godmother,” a monarch butterfly, “... because the monarch butterfly is the Texas state insect,” she explained to several children who made their wishes with her (Rayne Fieseler wished for a unicorn).
Activities in the children’s area included castle building and Ye Olde Puppet Theatre.
In Room A, or as Hairston called it, “The jousting grounds for the day,” face painting was taking place in the Royal Pavilion, there was Wii archery, and catapult practice with Robin Hood.
There were arts and crafts for the children, as well, where they got to make their own crowns and heraldry flags.
Children could also visit the Evil Queen and ask questions of the magic mirror, who kept children and adults alike entertained.
This was the first time for the library to host this particular event; for the past three years the library has held two separate events--the Princess Tea Party and Castles and Catapults. This year the library combined the two into one larger event, one that by the number of attendees alone say was a success.
To do an event such as this, both Hairston and library director Lisa Youngblood said the same thing: “We could not do these days without our volunteers.”
Youngblood said of upcoming events that the Heights library will be hosting a children’s area that will be full of free kids’ programming and activities at the Bell County Comic Con on Aug. 4-5.
They will also be kicking off Geekfest at CTC with a Harry Potter Yule Ball on Aug. 17, and will have Harry Potter programs for the duration of that event, Aug. 17-19.
