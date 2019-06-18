According to the Dr. Paul Lam Tai Chi for Health Institute website, Tai Chi is one of the best known martial arts of the internal systems from ancient China.
Chen Wangting developed the Chen Style Tai Chi around 1670, based on Qigong and martial art techniques from thousands of years ago. It is characterized by contrasting and complimentary movements-slow and soft versus fast and hard.
Although it may not as common as yoga and Zumba, it is gaining popularity in the Harker Heights community.
Children had the chance to practice Tai Chi on Tuesday as part of the Out of this World Wellness program at the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library in Harker Heights.
“Sometimes we forget wellness is a part of a healthy being,” said Destinee Barton, the library’s youth health and program coordinator. “We focus on holistic health, which starts with your mind and follows with your body.”
As part of the holistic health approach, the library teamed up with Advent Health to provide an opportunity for children to unplug.
“This is better than sitting in front of a television screen,” Barton said. “Advent Health has been really active in all we have done.”
Barton said she recommends 30 minutes to an hour of exercise daily, regardless of what type of activity it is.
“So many of our youth don’t exercise or have the proper diet due to certain lifestyles,” said Amy Jo Miller, a volunteer with Advent Health. “Today’s class allows them to experience something outside of the normal summer activities.”
Miller realizes the importance of maintaining a healthy lifestyle and is passionate about sharing her passion with youth.
“Today’s class is within our wellness program and outreach in the community,” Miller said. “In 2008, I was in a motorcycle accident and could not walk. After my accident, I found out about volunteering with the hospital and thought, ‘If I cannot work, then I can volunteer my time.’”
Miller, who suffered from TBI and cervical spinal cord fracture, is now able to walk and give her time to help others.
Brigitte Gregory, the Tai Chi teacher, shares Miller’s enthusiasm for mentoring the local youth.
“The goal of today’s Tai Chi lesson is for children to learn focus, coordination, balance, group interaction, confidence and movements.”
Two more sessions remain for Out of this World Wellness, which officially kicked off June 4; children ages 5 to 12 are welcome to attend.
Out of this World Wellness meets Tuesdays at 2 p.m.
Next week’s lesson will be yoga, followed by Zumba the following week.
Mats will be provided for the yoga session.
