Patrons of the Harker Heights Public Library are used to the different activities it hosts every week, and crafting activities are no exception. Last Saturday, however, was different in that the library hosted not one, but two crafting activities on the same day.
Saturday morning, the library hosted its popular Christmas card Make-It Take-It program for children.
Children’s librarian Amanda Hairston said, “It’s annual, we do this every year. During normal Paper Crafts Club, we do some kind of holiday craft, and cards seem to be what kids like most.”
Hairston had several ready-to-assemble card kits set out for the 16 gathered people to choose from, as well as stamps, ink pads, crayons, markers, glue, and stickers. There were also materials set out for people to make and decorate their own cards and envelopes if they chose.
Fourteen-year-old Keonte Chester and 9-year-old A’Marcus Smith, both of Harker Heights, made several cards, all for family members. Keonte also divided his time helping his three-year-old cousin, Ashton White, stamp his card and envelope.
Candace Granger of Killeen came with her infant son and two daughters, Dakota, 2, and Isebelle, 7. Granger said, “We come here every Saturday, but found out when we got here that there were crafts.”
Isebelle chose to design her own card and envelope, and quickly set about gathering her materials, which included the stamps, crayons, markers. Using almost the entire hour, when she finished she had a beautifully made card and fully decorated envelope that she said she was going to be sending it to her grandfather in California later in the week.
The afternoon crafting session, also led by Hairston, was geared toward teens and adults, and featured wreath-making. Hairston said, “Wreath-making is new. We did it for fall and Halloween, and decided it was successful enough to do again.”
It session proved to be very popular. The session was set to begin at 2 p.m., but people had begun showing up for the event as early as 1:30. By 2 p.m., there were already 38 people in attendance, with more coming and waiting for a space to open up.
The library provided refreshments of coffee and cookies, as well as all the materials people would need to make their holiday wreaths, to include hot glue guns. Wreaths varied in size, and there were a lot of Christmas wreaths made with floral themes, Christmas ribbon, and pinecones.
Austin Palumbo, 19, came to make a wreath for his teacher. His wreath, he said, would have, “Blue ribbons, big balls, silver, and red flowers.”
Ashley Wyatt and 4-year-old daughter Emily, library regulars, had stopped at Hobby Lobby before coming for some different types of decorations to put on their wreath. “We like to do our projects together,” Wyatt said. “She picked out everything at Hobby Lobby for us.”
Their wreath would boast lights, small ornaments in pink, blue, and gold, and ribbon echoing those same colors. Emma said, “(I knew) ours would be beautiful with the lights on it.” The Wyatts said their wreath would grace their front door.
Hairston mentioned that the library had partnered with Parks and Recreation for the event to allow for a late entry for the Frost Fest wreath contest, but no matter the reason for people’s interest, the event remained busy up until the last minute.
Hairston and her volunteers had been prepared. “We knew we’d have a lot of people,” she said.
