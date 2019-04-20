The Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library offers programs for children and teens this weekend.
Bouncing Babies is a limited Saturday baby class for newborns to 18 months and parents or caregivers at 10 a.m. with play-based programs and baby music time for quality fun time. Class meets in the Story Room.
Teens can enjoy a double header at the library with two events on Saturday.
First, bring your cards and have a blast battling it out with friends during the classic Yu-Gi-Oh and Pokémon mini battles at 1 p.m.
Then, celebrate during the Anime In April special event at 3 p.m. with fellow anime fans.
Featured activities this week for children and parents:
Move It, Groove It, Shake It will have ages 3 to 6 building motor, social, and early literacy skills with this play-based program at 10 a.m. Monday. Younger siblings are welcome. Sign in at the Children’s Circulation Desk upon arrival.
Try your hand at a new family craft project celebrating springduring Maker Night at 6 p.m. Thursday.
Mystery and adventure fill this new crop of children’s books:
“The Case Of The Disappearing Doll,” by Nancy Parent;
“The Case Of Windy Lake,” by Michael Hutchinson;
“Dragonfell,” by Sarah Prineas;
“Emily Windsnap And The Pirate Prince,” by Liz Kessler;
“The Griffins Of Castle Cary,” by Heather Shumaker;
“The Hundred-Year Mystery,” by Gertrude Chandler Warner;
“Pirate Chicken: All Hens on Deck,” by Brian Yanish;
“Ronan Boyle And The Bridge Of Riddles,” by Thomas Lennon;
“Sal And Gabi Break The Universe,” by Carlos Alberto Pablo Hernandez;
“Sam Wu Is Not Afraid Of Sharks,” by Katie Tsang.
Upcoming Event
Friends Of The Library Book Sale is 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, April 26, and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 27.
