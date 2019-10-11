Visitors to Harker Heights Community Park last Saturday could witness hundreds of people adorned with many different colors of beads, or pictures of loved ones attached to or leaning against a tree. Other people were painting or carrying rocks.

This was no celebration, however. This was a gathering of around 300 people to raise awareness for a topic that some of the attendees said is scarcely discussed — suicide.

