Officers from the Harker Heights Police Department will be hosting other police departments from around the state at 10 a.m. May 15 for the Bell County Police Memorial Ceremony honoring officers in Texas who were killed in the line of duty.
The public is welcome to attend.
The department has had two officers killed in the line of duty, Carl Levin in 1978 and Andrew Rameas in 2010.
“It hits close to home for us because it’s part of our history, but several Bell County officers have been killed in the line of duty over the last few years,” said Lt. Betiale Hawkins of the Harker Heights Police Department. “Bell County lost a state trooper” last year.
The ceremony coincides with Police Memorial Week, a time to honor fallen officers across the nation, Hawkins said.
At the ceremony, participants will post the colors, sing the national anthem, present a wreath, have a 21-gun salute and read the names of all Texas officers killed in 2017 in the line of duty.
The mayor will read a proclamation and a guest speaker will talk about losing a family member in the line of duty. A singer will sing a song he wrote honoring officers.
In 2015 the department unveiled the statue of an officer with a child where the ceremony will be held. “We’ve gotten a lot of positive feedback on it,” Hawkins said.
The ceremony will be at the Harker Heights Police Department, 402 Indian Trail.
