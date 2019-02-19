The Harker Heights City Council began its meeting Tuesday with an announcement that Harker Heights Police Chief Phil Gadd has been selected to receive this year’s Lifetime Achievement Award from the 100 Club of Central Texas.
The 100 Club is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that provides funding and emotional support to the families of first responders who’ve been critically wounded or have died in the line of duty.
The club currently supports more than 15,000 paramedics, firefighters, and law enforcement officers in the counties of Bell, Williamson, Travis, Hays, Caldwell and Bastrop.
Gadd will be honored for his contributions and achievements at the 36th Annual 100 Club Awards Banquet on April 6 in Austin.
In other action, council members officially voted unanimously to call a municipal election to be held, Saturday, May 4, for the purpose of the election of council members in Place 1 and Place 3 for a three-year term that goes from 2019 to 2022.
At press time, Jennifer McCann had filed for Place 1, the position currently filled by Hal Schiffman, who is leaving his council seat due to term limits. Incumbent and Mayor Pro Tem Jackeline Soriano Fountain has filed for Place 3 on the council.
Both candidates are unopposed, as of Wednesday.
The filing deadline for the council race is 5 p.m. today, at City Hall, 305 Miller’s Crossing.
If no other candidates file for the open council seats, the council likely will vote to cancel the election.
If it is held, Election Day voting will take place from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. May 4 in the Recreation Center at 307 Miller’s Crossing.
Early voting begins Monday, April 22 and runs through Tuesday, April 30 and will be held in the City Hall Administration Department Conference Room.
The voting schedule will be: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. on April 22, 24, 25, 26 and 30 and 7 a.m.-7 p.m. on April 23 and 29.
In related business, the council voted to approve a contract with Bell County authorizing the city to use the county’s election equipment for the May 4 election.
In other action, council members voted to approve an ordinance to change the zoning designation from a one-family manufactured home dwelling to a two-family dwelling district on property in Wildewood Acres at 911 Ashwood Drive.
The applicant is in the platting process of subdividing the property into two lots in order to construct a duplex on each lot.
The council also approved an ordinance to change a current zoning designation from a one-family dwelling district to rural-one family dwelling district to allow a large accessory structure on a72.452-acre tract of land at 12411 E. Farm-to-Market 2410.
