The Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library was presented with an official “Family Place Banner” by the Family Place Libraries organization at Tuesday’s Harker Heights City Council meeting.
Family Place Libraries, based in New York, has sites all over the country that focus on early childhood development, family engagement in play and literacy, as well as focusing on programs and activities within a library to make it more family friendly.
“It’s basically turning your library into a place for the entire family… we want to make sure we’re looking at all different types of families,” said Library Director Lisa Youngblood. “We’re looking at the library and seeing what we can do to help everybody.”
The Heights Public Library received a grant from the Texas State Library and Archives Commission about two years ago, which enabled them to send its children’s librarian and library director to New York to complete the Family Place training and bring back those skills to implement within the library, said Youngblood.
Creating a checkout system for children’s toys, making the entire library child-friendly outside of the usual spot specifically designated for children, as well as expanding their programs and events to encourage family participation are just a few of the changes Heights has made.
Becoming a Family Place Library “will get kids ready for school as a short-term goal, but the long term goal is that, 20 years from now, you’re going to have a well-educated workforce that’s going to keep Harker Heights’ economy booming and doing well,” said Family Place Coordinator Kathleen Deer during the presentation of the banner to Children’s Librarian Amanda Hairston and Youngblood.
Also during the council meeting, Place 3 Councilmember Jackeline Soriano Fountain was unanimously appointed as the new mayor pro tem, taking the place of Place 1 Councilmember Hal Schiffman, who previously held the position.
The council also approved a resolution to authorize the city’s participation in the Bell County Regional Hazard Mitigation Plan, appointed Place 4 Councilmember John Reider to represent Harker Heights on the Hill Country Transit Authority Board, and assigned the planning director to replace the city manager as the city’s Killeen-Temple Metropolitan Planning Organization Technical Advisory Committee representative.
Mayor Spencer H. Smith also issued a proclamation honoring the members of the American Legion Post 573, Auxiliary, Sons of the American Legion, and Riders as “Bright Stars of Harker Heights” to recognize them for their work and time in providing food for the Knights of the Round Table’s picnic for graduating Harker Heights High School seniors.
The next city council meeting and workshop will be at 3 p.m. Tuesday at the Kitty Young Council Chamber at City Hall, 305 Miller’s Crossing, Harker Heights.
