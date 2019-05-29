The weather was a little unpredictable Saturday, but nothing could put a damper on the day for several women and their daughters as they attended Homemade Spa day at the Harker Heights Public Library.
About a dozen people turned out for the event on Saturday morning, which reference librarian Christina Link had put together as a way for people to relax and unwind.
“I originally wanted to do this for Mother’s Day, but this Saturday was the only one that could be scheduled,” Link said.
However, with students facing end-of-year state testing and finals, it was very good timing, indeed.
Link had three projects planned, complete with all the necessary materials at the ready.
“The first thing we’ll do is a peppermint washcloth, which will be cooling and refreshing,” she said. “It’s good for headaches and to cool and relax you.”
For this, everyone was given gallon-sized Ziploc baggies, to which they added a little water — about a third of a cup, or enough to soak their washcloths.
From there they added two to three drops of peppermint oil.
“The scent can be very overpowering,” Link cautioned, “so don’t add more than that.”
Then washcloths were added and saturated in the water/peppermint solution. After that, everything was popped into the refrigerator until ready to use — Link said these would keep for a day or two, so to make it when you know you’ll be using it. When ready, take out the washcloth, squeeze out the excess water, and apply were needed.
The next project was a homemade sugar scrub, applied in the shower for silky-smooth skin.
“These are really simple, and quick and easy to make,” Link said. The ingredients were things one could find in the cupboards at home: a cup of organic sugar, a half a cup of olive or coconut oil (almond oil can also be used), and a few drops of the essential oil of one’s choosing. (“Lavender is really good for relaxing and calming,” Link said, “and for more of a pick-me-up, use a citrus scent.”)
The ingredients were all mixed together and put into decorative mason jars for keeping.
Link had a few helpful hints for the sugar scrubs. First, coconut oil will yield a more creamy scrub than olive oil or almond oil; its smell can also be more overpowering, so if choosing coconut oil, be sure to add in scents that it will compliment.
She also said, “These make really great gifts, especially for holidays or birthdays.”
Cindy Heald of Killeen came with her daughter, 13-year-old Jaslyn.
“We did great,” she said of their sugar scrubs. “We did almond oil with lemongrass and sweet orange (oils).”
The final project was a lip scrub. For this, all that was needed was a tablespoon of unrefined sugar, a half a teaspoon of unrefined coconut oil, a quarter-teaspoon of almond oil, an eighth-teaspoon of honey, and a half of a teaspoon of vanilla extract. Mixed together, this smelled just like sugar cookies, and tasted like them, as well.
“What’s great about this,” Link said, in reference to all three projects, “is this is something you can make at home, it’s cheap, and just as good as the store-bought stuff.”
Ana Jones of Fort Hood came with her friend, Katie Elchert of Killeen.
Jones said, “It’s nice to have something that brings mothers and daughters together, and is cheap to do as well.”
She said she would definitely attend again if it were offered.
“There are quite a few people I would love to invite as a group, and they would love to attend.”
Heald said, “We’re constantly looking for mother-daughter events…We’re definitely going to invite people to the next one — mother-daughter teams would be great.”
Link said, “I am very happy with the turnout.”
She said she would love to hold another Spa Day in the future, possibly in June, though the date is up in the air. She said the library’s Facebook page and website will post the date when it is scheduled.
