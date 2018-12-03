The public is invited to the Fifth Annual Tree Lighting, sponsored by the city of Harker Heights, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. today, on the south side of City Hall ,located at 305 Miller’s Crossing.
The Harker Heights High School Orchestra will open the ceremony with music of the season.
Following opening remarks, Mayor Spencer H. Smith will light the tree at 5:50 p.m.
Community partners will be on hand to provide hot chocolate and cookies.
Parks and Recreation Director Jeff Achee said, “Kudos to our crew from Parks and Rec for assembling the tree. They put up the tree, ornaments and lights over the course of one day about a week ago.
“The taking of family photos is also welcome after the tree lighting,” Achee said.
Call 254-953-5657 for more information on the event.
Two weeks from today, the city will host its 15th annual Frost Fest.
The Dec. 14 event will take place from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. in the Market Heights shopping center parking lot, 201 E. Central Texas Expressway.
Visitors will enjoy free hot chocolate and cookies sponsored by Sam’s Club in Harker Heights, a wreath-decorating contest, a Holiday Farmers Market, a synthetic ice skating rink, an interactive snow globe and a visit from Santa Claus.
At this year’s Frost Fest, visitors will have a chance to experience a live longhorn in the spirit of a Texas Christmas.
Crafters can get involved by entering the Wreath Decorating Contest, sponsored by Heights Lumber and Supply.
The public will view and vote for their favorite entry at Frost Fest. First, second and thirdplace and prizes will be awarded.
“We are excited to offer a true Texas Christmas for our native citizens and those that have just arrived to our area,” said Heather Buller, activities coordinator for the city. “It is a great opportunity for the community come together to celebrate and enjoy the holiday season.
For more information about Frost Fest, please contact Buller at 254-953-5493 or visit www.ci.harker-heights.tx.us/parks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.