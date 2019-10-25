The Harker Heights Parks and Recreation Department’s adaptive sports program, also known as Ability Sports, has had a regular rotation of different sports that parents can enroll their children in to try. Some of the past sports have included rock climbing and bowling, and for the next month the program is featuring soccer.

The soccer program has proven to be a popular one, with 32 children registered. “This is the biggest that I’ve ever seen it,” said athletic coordinator Jonathan Hanson. “Every year it keeps growing.”

