The Armed Services YMCA Wellness Center in Harker Heights is a state-of-the-art facility boasting 54,000 square feet of space with fitness and activity resources.
These resources are available, with few exceptions, to both members and non-members, and each month the ASYMCA has a list of ongoing programs for both children and adults.
Adult programming for March includes two activities for seniors. The first, held on March 26 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., is the Senior Luncheon.
Lunch will be provided while a medical professional speaks on a topic pertaining to senior health. The cost is free to members and $5 for non-members.
The second activity, a senior group trip, will be held on March 28 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The group will travel to San Antonio to the Ripley Wax Museum and then enjoy a visit to the Riverwalk. Transportation will leave from the ASYMCA on Mountain Lion Road. The cost is $25 for both members and non-members.
There are two cooking classes for children. Little Chef Class is for children ages 5 to 7, and is held on Tuesdays.
Junior Chef Class is for ages 8 to 12, and is held on Thursdays. Both are from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., and the cost is $10 for members and $15 for non-members.
Amanda Carlson, marketing director for the ASYMCA, said, “Both are geared toward teaching about kitchen and cooking safety and basics. They not only learn how to make a recipe, but also how to hold a knife, how to not contaminate a workspace, how to keep a workspace clean, keep their hands clean, that sort of thing, but in a fun way.”
Carlson said one can pay at the front desk per session, but she advises against it as the classes are quite popular and tend to fill up quickly.
The Mad Science Class is for ages 5 to 8, and is held on Mondays from 5:45 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
“This is a new class,” Carlson said. “It’s a safe way for kids to explore science experiments, a fun way to explore science, and a way to get hands-on with their learning.” The class is $10 for members and $15 for non-members.
Tiny Tigers Kwan Do is for ages 3 to 4 years, and is held on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Class 1 is from 4:30 p.m. to 5 p.m., and Class 2 is from 5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
The class will focus on basic blocks, kicks, and punches. The cost is $18 for members and $25 for non-members, with a one-time registration fee of $30.
Pee Wee Tae Kwon Do class is for ages 5 to 8 years, and is held on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. The class is focused on kicking combinations, footwork, and conditioning. The cost is $30 for members and $50 for non-members, with a one-time registration fee of $30.
Junior Tae Kwon Do is for ages 9 to 15 years, and is also on Tuesdays and Thursdays, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.
The class continues the same skills as the Pee Wee class, only at an accelerated rate. The cost is $30 for members, $50 for non-members, with a one-time registration fee of $30.
There are two Youth Dance Classes being held on Mondays and Wednesdays. The first is for ages 4 to 6, from 4:30 to 5:15 p.m.; the second is for ages 7 to 12, from 5:15 to 6 p.m.
Carlson said children will learn to dance in a variety of styles such as ballet and modern dance. The cost is $30 for members and $50 for non-members.
The Water Safety Instructor Class will be held from March 29 to April 1 for ages 16 and up.
Carlson said, “There is one class for lifeguards, and one geared to fitness instructors or lifeguards who want to diversify their certificates.” The cost is $150 for members and $200 for non-members.
Kids and parents can enjoy Kids Night Out on March 9 and March 23, from 5 to 10 p.m. YMCA staff will provide child care for children ages 6 months to 13 years, who will have dinner, movies, games, and activities, while parents can enjoy some time out of their own.
Spring Break Camp runs from March 11 through March 15, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. The camp is held at different school locations across Central Texas.
Carlson said, “The camp provides a service for parents to have low-cost, high-quality child care during the break.”
The cost is $85 for members and $95 for non-members, with a $25 registration fee for children not currently enrolled in the ASYMCA’s childcare program. Contact the ASYMCA at 254-690-9622 for more information.
For more information about any of the children’s classes and programs, visit the ASYMCA’s website at www.asymca.org/killeen-youthclasses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.