By Stephanie Ratts Grissom
Herald correspondent
Barnes & Noble bookstores are known for their merchandise, covering everything from books and magazines, vinyl records, DVDs, games, and gifts.
The stores even have cafes, which offer beverages and snacks. But twice a week, on Wednesday and Saturday mornings, they also offer story times for children.
Barnes & Noble Children’s Lead Zena Rodriguez said, “We do story time every Saturday and Wednesday at 11 a.m. Saturday is our biggest turnout.” Participants also received a coupon for a grilled cheese and apple juice for $4.
Saturday’s story, read by Rodriguez, was “Juno Valentine and the Magic Shoes,” by Eva Chen, a story about a little girl who goes on an adventure looking for a new pair of shoes, doing so by trying on shoes from some of her favorite role models such as Serena Williams, until she finally finds herself.
Rodriguez kept the attention of the roughly dozen children in attendance through active engagement throughout the telling of the story, asking them questions and drawing their attention to the illustrations.
After the story, the children were given a coloring sheet and maze to do, which Rodriguez did right along with them, much to the children’s delight.
This also gave the children a chance to socialize with each other, sharing the various crayons and markers and coloring their pages together.
Esther Hadley of Killeen came with her 4-year-old grandson, Aaiden, specifically for story time. This was their first time, but, she said, “I’m going to start bringing him every Saturday.”
Barbara Forster came with her daughter and four grandchildren, ranging in age from four to 16 months, all the way from Kempner.
She said, “We had errands to run, but we try to get the kids here for story time. We’ve been coming for several years.”
This Saturday’s story time will feature the book “Bear Says Thanks,” and Saturday, Nov. 24, will feature the book “Mickey Mouse Goes Christmas Shopping.”
The big event for children and families that the store is hosting is the Harry Potter Event this Saturday, Nov. 17, at 2 p.m.
Children’s Lead Lisa Goodman said that this is the third and final Harry Potter event of the year. Activities at the event will include pop-up art that children can create and take home, a community Lego Fantastic Beast build, games, and trivia and activity sheets. There will also be free giveaways.
December’s activities will include the popular Pajama Story Time featuring The Polar Express on Dec. 7 at 7 p.m. The event will include free hot chocolate and a cookie.
