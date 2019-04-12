NOTE: Time and place of Monday forum was corrected.
The Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce will host a political forum today for candidates running for Harker Heights City Council and the Central Texas College board of trustees.
The 90-minute forum begins at 11:30 a.m. at the Central Texas Homebuilders Assocation, 445 E. Central Texas Expressway in Harker Heights.
Lunch will be served, at a cost of $20. An RSVP is required.
Attendance at the forum, without lunch, is free.
Running for the open Place 1 seat on the City Council are Jeffrey Harris and Jennifer McCann. The winner will succeed Hal Schiffman, who is term limited and ineligible to run again this year.
Candidates for the CTC board of trustees are Place 2 incumbent Charles Hollinger and challenger Samuel Thorpe, and Place 3 incumbent Joe Burns and challenger James Pierce Jr.
The Heights chamber will host another forum on Monday, for candidates running for the Killeen ISD board of trustees — from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Harker Heights Activity Center, 400 Indian Trail. Admission is free.
Seven candidates are involved in contested races for KISD board seats.
In Place 1, Lan Carter is challenging incumbent Shelley Wells. In Place 2, David Michael Jones is facing off against incumbent Susan Jones. In Place 3, incumbent Corbett Lawler faces to challengers in Stanley Goloboff and Robert People.
Early voting in all of these elections begins April 22 and concludes April 30.
Election day is May 4.
For more information, please contact Ava Jayne at: harkerheightschamber@hhchamber.com or call the chamber office at 254-699-4999.
