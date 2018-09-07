Early bird sales for the Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce 2018 Food, Wine and Brew Fest, carrying the theme “Cheers to Ten Years,” will officially end today.
Tickets can be purchased at H-E-B, the Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce or click this link online: http://harker-heights.chambermaster.com/events/details/hh-food-wine-brew-festival-21214, according to Azlyn Petry at: marketing@hhchamber.com.
All H-E-B stores are selling tickets at their locations in the checkout line. The VIP tickets will only be sold online, however.
The 10th annual festival is set for Sept. 8, from 2 to 10 p.m., at the Harker Heights Community Park on Farm-to-Market 2410 / Knights Way.
The limited numbers of VIP Early Bird tickets are $75 and are sponsored by Flintrock Developers. They allow access to the tasting areas one hour before the gates open to the general public, which is set for 2 p.m.
Early bird ticket holders receive hand-blown souvenir sipper glasses, 10 wine/beer tasting tickets, designated seating in the VIP tent with cooling misters, a taste of the festival, (created by one of the talented chefs on site), a meet and greet with the participants in the Battle of the Bands in addition to featured performer Jay White and the Blues Commanders.
General admission tickets are $30 online the day of the fest and at the gate. These ticket holders receive a souvenir glass, five wine/beer tasting tickets, live music in addition to a wine and beer tasting class.
At the gate, adult general admission non-alcohol tickets are $25, kids’ tickets (ages 13 and older) are $10 and kids who are 12 and under get in free.
Festival officials have stated that these ticket holders will not be allowed to partake in alcohol tastings, classes or purchase tasting tickets.
Gina Pence, president and CEO of the Chamber, told the Herald that the “Cheers to Ten Years” festival would surpass last year’s wines from 12 Texas vineyards and 52 Texas craft brews.
“We’re taking two of the largest industries and highlighting them, which goes right back into Texas agriculture and follows the trends in the wine and food industries. We’re taking both of those elements and enhancing them with gourmet food and the arts that we’ve been lacking in the past,” Pence said.
Festival officials cited several reasons for the success of this event that began with 600 participants over a decade ago and this year will reach or exceed 7,000 are people: Getting to experience this event at home, the economic impact on the restaurants, hotels, and the vendors report they have also done quite well.
Pence said, “We know this trend will continue and we’re excited about this completely new part of tourism that the chamber offers. The festival has pulled in people from all over Texas and that’s a powerful statement for our community.”
The major sponsors include H-E-B, The Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce in partnership with Go Texan, the City of Harker Heights with assistance from Digitouch Media, Inc.
Ninety-four vendors have committed to participate in the festival.
Some of the featured vendors are Let Us Do the Cooking, Get Baked With Jenn joined by R.K. Bass Electric, Edward Jones, John Reider Properties, The Isbell Agency, Check Point Germany, Centex, Nothing Bundt Cakes, Barrell Aged Balsalmics, Cheddars Scratch Kitchen, Shilo Inns, Freedom Air Services Helicopter Services, Lilly’s Cakes, Freedom Urgent Care, Chick-Fil-A, Lula Roe, Sticky Bones Barbeque, Collage, Pop it Like It’s Hot Kettle Corn, Masfajitas, H-E-B True Texas Barbeque, Brazos Valley Cheese, Leopard Horse Boutique, Kono Ice, Christell’s Flowers, Sweet Bee Honey, Sweeties CheeseCakes, Rolling Cones Self Serve Custard, Blonde, Lil’ Orbits Donuts, Asphalt Canvas Custom Art, The Barton House, Martim Zen, Sam’s Club, Freebirds, Smile Doctors, Rib Tips Catering, Madnat Designs, Paparazzi, Revital, Pure Romance and numerous food trucks.
Battle of the Bands is the newest entertainment addition to this year’s event opened by the Fort Hood Rock Band followed by six other area bands.
Taking the main stage at 8 p.m. will be Jay White and the Blues Commanders featuring genuine Texas boogie and blues.
Pence said, “We wanted to highlight local artists throughout the day. Stone carvers were new last year. Log carvers who will be carving tree trunk statutes using chain saws will join them in 2018.”
Festival co-chair Jennifer McCann told the Herald that the event not only provides a day of fun and excitement but also in gives back to the community at the same time.
McCann said, “This year, we are asking our ticket holders to bring with them a minimum of a five-pound bag of pet food and drop it off as they enter through the gate. The food will go to all of our local animal shelters. Those who donate five pounds or more get one free alcohol tasting ticket.”
Once again, the YMCA is providing a shuttle service from the parking lot at Harker Heights High School to the festival grounds.
One of the more unusual events will be allowing a select group of ticket holders that want to take the challenge to create Trash Can Punch.
“With help from ingredients and fruit provided by H-E-B, they have to create an alcohol-based punch that is drinkable. The most delicious punch that wows the judges will win the Trash Can Trophy. This was something fun that we wanted to bring in for those who might be willing to participate,” Pence said.
Contact the chamber for more information at 254-699-4999, purchase tickets at 552 E. FM 2410, Suite B or buy tickets online at HHFOODANDWINE.COM.
