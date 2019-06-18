The staff at Harker Heights City Hall again finds themselves in a quandary about how to develop a budget for the next fiscal year.
They are facing the consequences of the lack of assistance from the state Legislature when it comes to the reimbursement gap created by tax relief for disabled veterans.
House Bill 634, co-sponsored by state Rep. Brad Buckley, R-Salado, would have made Harker Heights eligible for state compensation easily passed the Texas House, but it stalled in the Senate Finance Committee and never reached the floor for a vote.
As a result, the city stands to lose nearly $1.5 million from the 100 percent exemption this year — a 40 percent increase from 2017.
The city’s 1,146 exempt homesteads represent nearly $247 million in value — or around 13 percent of the city’s total tax base, proportionally higher than the impact on Killeen.
But unlike Killeen, there is no help coming from the state.
The Herald this week interviewed City Manager David Mitchell and Public Relations Director Jerry Bark to gain some understanding about what went wrong during the legislative session and what’s next in meeting the challenges of planning the budget for the city.
Bark’s responsibility during the first few months on the job was to spend as much time as possible in Austin during the past legislative session and work closely with Buckley and Sen. Dawn Buckingham and their staffs to become well-versed in the bills being introduced and what they meant to Harker Heights.
Mitchell said, “I believe the state sees our situation as minimal because it’s as if they are looking through a wide-angle lens and not viewing it as a state problem. They also didn’t take into account that veterans are not evenly distributed statewide.”
Harker Heights and San Antonio are two of the most highly affected areas in the state, according to Mitchell.
“I’m certain that the state did not see the unintentional consequences for Harker Heights and other cities located around military installations that carry the load. Most legislators and state government leaders still don’t believe it to be a serious statewide dilemma,” Mitchell said.
“It’s really not a statewide problem,” Mitchell said. “It’s a few areas in the state that need a lot of help. It’s a very isolating issue, and making lawmakers across the state aware of your struggles is not easy. We aren’t just focusing on us but want legislators to know about all cities that are affected in this way. Our position has always been for the state to make a fix for all.”
Both Mitchell and Bark agree that Buckley did a great job of getting HB 634 filed early in the session. The protocol in Austin is that discussion of bills cannot begin until 60 days after the session officially begins.
Bark said, “We had two positive hearings of the bill on the House side. The plan was for Buckley to take the same bill to the Senate with help from Sen. Dawn Buckingham. Unfortunately, the finance committee chairman in the Senate didn’t want to expand the program to a statewide basis. We didn’t get a hearing, but were still telling our story.”
The bill passed in the House by a vote of 145 to 2.
In the next legislative session, however, the comptroller’s office will get involved in crunching numbers from the affected communities and will examine the program as whole for the State of Texas.
“That will give us validity as we begin to campaign again about the issue in the 87th Legislature,” Bark said. “We still have a lot of work to do and have some hope through the governor’s office, as well as the Senate Finance Committee.
“I sent a request to Sen. Nelson’s office, which is the committee chair, asking for time in the interim to visit at her office in Flower Mound. We want her to hear our story,” Bark said.
The city has been fortunate to experience growth through the construction of new homes and businesses and sales tax numbers have also been good. It has sustained the community through challenging times but has limited plans such as the construction of Fire Station No. 3.
Mitchell said, “Some might look at our city’s budget and think that this must be an older city that’s stagnant and not growing.
“The budget does not tell the story that we have stayed vibrant. Had we not been so fortunate with continued growth, keeping Harker Heights thriving would not have happened.”
City officials called them “The Walkers,” a group of volunteers from both Harker Heights and Killeen who literally walked the halls of the Capitol during the legislative session expressing their support for cities that face the reimbursement dilemma. Several testified before committees while others made their presence known among staff members and lawmakers in their offices.
“The Walkers” were John Footman, a Purple Heart veteran; former Garrison Commander Todd Fox, First National Bank-Texas; Keith Sledd, Heart of Texas Defense Alliance; Hilary Shine, executive director of communications for the City of Killeen; Jose Segarra, mayor of Killeen; Spencer Smith, mayor of Harker Heights; John Crutchfield of the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce, businessman Bill Kliewer and Bobby Whitson, Bell County commissioner.
Bark and Mitchell sent out praise for the partners in Killeen who supported Harker Heights during the legislative session.
“Our friends in Killeen told us they were partners with us to the very end,” Mitchell said.
Mitchell said he wants the residents of Harker Heights to know that the duty of the city is to serve them to the best of its ability.
“Our job is not to show any decline in service. Despite the challenges, staff has no plan to increase the tax rate. We will continue the good fight alongside our legislators, and it will be a tough one,” he said.
