The Heights Concert Band, under the direction of Randy Kelley, is hosting a free patriotic concert at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Killeen High School Auditorium, 500 N. 38th Street in Killeen. The doors open at 1:30 p.m.
Band spokesperson Ken Wood told the Herald that, “The band will not only play selections that celebrate patriotism but we’re adding a mixture of music that is a tribute to Texas.”
The one-hour program will begin with “The Star Spangled Banner,” followed by “Zampa Overture.”
Wood said, “Our Tribute to Texas portion will begin with “Texas Star, Western Concert March,” followed by “Saddle Up!” and the “Daughters of Texas.”
In the patriotic section will be “Let Freedom Ring!” “A Salute to the Armed Forces,” and “The Stars and Stripes Forever,” which by a 1987 act of the U.S. Congress, became the official National March of the United States of America.
The final selection will be “God Bless America.”
The band has a membership of 55-60 members and performed its first concert in 1977. The band members’ ages range from early teens to the 80s.
Wood said, “Twenty-one members of the band have been band directors in the past or have held jobs in the music education field.”
The band, on average, has six to eight high school students who are regular members.
