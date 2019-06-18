In response to House Bill 852, passed at the close of the recent state legislative session, the Harker Heights City Council on Tuesday passed an ordinance amending the building permits fees section of the fiscal year 2018-2019 fee schedule.
In passing HB 852, the Legislature eliminated all municipalities’ ability to use the valuation of a residential project as a means to determine the permit fee for that project.
The building permit section of the FY 2018-19 fee schedule, excluding new construction, is immediately no longer valid.
The language of the state law reads that in determining the amount of a building permit or inspection fee required in connection with the construction or improvement of a residential dwelling, a municipality may not consider: the value of the dwelling or the cost of construction or improving the dwelling.
A municipality also may not require the disclosure of information related to the value of or cost of constructing or improving a residential dwelling as a condition of obtaining a building permit except as required by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) for participation in the National Flood Insurance Program.
In other business, council members voted to approve a resolution authorizing the city manager to sign a contract with Ambulance Medical Billing of Paducah, Kentucky to provide EMS and Fire Services billing and electronic patient care reporting.
Also Tuesday, five local organizations made presentations requesting outside agency funding for fiscal year 2019-2020 from the general fund.
The organizations and the amount of money requested were: Greater Killeen Free Clinic — $13,500, Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce — $22,500 from the hotel/motel fund and $40,000 from the general fund, Texas A&M University-Central Texas — $12,500, Boys and Girls Club of Central Texas — $50,000, Central Texas 4C, Inc. (Head Start) — $40,000, and Families in Crisis — $24,000 for fiscal year 2018-2019 in the amount of $12,000 from the general fund.
In other action, the council approved the following zoning designation change:
a one-family manufactured home dwelling district to a two-family infill dwelling district in Kern Terrace, on Jamie Road, N Juanita Drive and W. Nolan Trail.
A zoning designation from a manufactured home park district to a planned development business on property described as the Woodlawn Mobile Home Park, 101 N. Roy Reynolds Drive.
A change of a one-family dwelling district to a two-family dwelling district located on a portion of Kiowa Trace, Comanche Land at the corner of Ute Trail and Warriors Path Road.
A request by Jerome and Rachel Gomer for Concept Plan approval to accommodate duplex residences on a portion of Kiowa Trace, Comanche Land at the corner of Ute Trail and Warriors Path Road.
A request also made by Jerome and Rachel Gomer for preliminary plat approval for the proposed Sapiah Plains Addition at the same locations listed in the prior item.
A request by Ubet Investments, LLC for preliminary plat approval for a proposed re-plat generally located at 1300 Chiricahua Trace and 1416 Shoshoni Trail.
Ubet is proposing using the existing layout of the prior mobile home park, updating and improving the roads and utilities, building a new clubhouse building, new laundry and bath house buildings, installing resort-style amenities including a pool, playground, walking trails and other activities.
The initial design can accommodate up to 150 RV spaces. The entire project will be built at one time.
