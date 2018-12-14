The Harker Heights City met Tuesday for the last time in 2018 and authorized notification of bond issuance to fund several upcoming capital improvement projects.
Council members approved publications notifying residents of the issuing Certificates of Obligation, Series 2019, to pay for all or any cost of street reconstruction and improvements, drainage facilities, improvements to city buildings, water and waste water improvements and fire station # 2 renovation and expansion.
The certificates also will fund upgrades to the street intersection and traffic light at Cedar Knob and Farm-to-Market 3481, a turn lane at Fuller Lane along FM 3481, waterline replacement along Rattlesnake Road, the wastewater line on Warrior’s Path and any additional costs in association with these projects.
The city will borrow $3 million from the general fund and $1 million from the utility fund for the projects.
City Manager David Mitchell said the money would be available in February.
The council also took up several zoning and permitting items Tuesday.
With a 4-0 vote, the council approved an ordinance change requested by Amy’s Attic Self-Storage for an expansion near the intersection of Hudson Boulevard and Prospector Trail.
Councilman Hal Schiffman was absent.
Six storage buildings will be constructed on a 4.506-acre site across the street from 800 Prospector Trail.
The general design and layout of the expansion project is expected to match the existing storage facility and also meet requirements such as the buildings that face Hudson Boulevard will consist of design, color scheme and materials in accordance with the facility at 800 Prospector Drive.
All exterior safety lighting will be fully shielded and down-lit to prevent light trespass onto surrounding properties.
The council also unimously approved a conditional-use permit for another storage facility.
The owner of Top Value Storage at 1174 S. Amy Lane had appeared before the council during the summer seeking approval of a conditional-use permit for expanding his business to include a storage unit at the rear of his property.
This was a repeat item that had been brought back to the council due to an error on a tax ID number on the original motion.
City Manager David Mitchell told the Herald, “We made that correction and brought it back to the council and they approved it. No changes were made in the item, as listed.”
In other business, the council approved that Mitchell acquire certain easements for the line “A” wastewater interceptor that will serve the new Killeen ISD middle school being built on Warrior’s Path.
Mitchell also received approval to enter into a development agreement between the city and Riley Scott Homes, L.L.C DBA Riley Scott Construction for the oversizing of a 12-inch diameter water line.
The developer is in the process of building a Dunkin’ Donuts next door to O’Reilly Auto Parts Store on Knights Way. The developer is responsible for an 8-inch diameter water line. The city will participate in the oversizing at a cost of no more than $8,180.
The meeting ended following a summary of unaudited financial statements for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2017-2018 presented by Finance Director Alberta Barrett.
The council’s next meeting will be Jan. 8.
