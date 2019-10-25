The Harker Heights City Council approved a second request by Jerome and Rachel Gomez for preliminary plat approval that includes 12 duplex lots and the extension of water and wastewater utilities, as well as a new road to be built to city standards.

The council also approved a third phase of applications for concept plan approval by the Gomezes for approximately 1.40 acres of land along Ponca Trace running perpendicular to Ute Trail and Pontotoc Trace. The concept plan called Sapiah Plains Phase Three outlines a single-phase development consisting of six duplex lots with an average of 9,980 square feet per lot.

