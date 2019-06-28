The City of Harker Heights will be gaining a new middle school on Warriors Path in the fall of 2020, and funding for improvement of the road is the top priority for the city through the Killeen Temple Metropolitan Planning Organization, or KTMPO.
Warriors Path was constructed according to county standards prior to the city limits extending to the area that includes the Warriors Path roadway.
Growth and travel have put a strain on the road, and now a new Killeen ISD middle school is being constructed along Warriors Path. In addition, further subdivision of land is planned on both the Harker Heights and Nolanville sides of the roadway.
Improvements to the road will be needed, and the city has entered into discussions with Killeen ISD and the City of Nolanville about improving a section measuring approximately 2,400 feet in length from the northern boundary of the school site to just south of Pontotoc Road.
Once this project is completed, it will allow a necessary detour route using Pontotoc as southern portions of Warriors Path are completed in future years.
The roadway section in this area will be a three-lane road with a deceleration lane in front of the school, as well as an 8-foot-wide sidewalk on the west side.
The project will provide for safe traffic stacking, passing and pedestrian travel especially for students in the area of the school.
The project is estimated to cost approximately $3 million. Killeen ISD is asking the cities of Heights and Nolanville to agree that the school district’s part of the funding will not exceed $1.5 million. Nolanville will participate in the agreement for the amount of $25,600 for improvements to head walls on the east side of the roadway to accommodate a future sidewalk. The Harker Heights part of the participation will be approximately $1.5 million.
The funds will come from projects incorporated in the Texas Department of Transportation’s FM 3481 project that the city will no longer have to fund. That included a turn lane at Fuller Lane and a traffic signal at Vineyard/Cedar Knob Road.
The council Tuesday voted to authorize the city manager to sign a joint participation agreement with KISD and the City of Nolanville.
KISD’s board of trustees has already approved the agreement. Nolanville’s City Council was scheduled to take action on the agreement this week. If approved by all parties, construction should be completed in time for the opening of school in 2020.
Also Tuesday, the council unanimously passed a resolution by the Council to accept TxDOT’s offer of a one-time payment of funds under a pass-through funding agreement for payment of pass-through tolls that was passed on Feb. 1, 2012.
This allows for reimbursement to the city of not less than $85,000 and not more that $170,000 annually for the construction of the I-14/U.S. Highway 190 eastbound to westbound turn around bridge and approaches at the I-14/FM 2410 interchange.
According to Finance Director Alberta Barrett, payments of $850,000 have been made from August 2014 to August 2018.
At the conclusion of the meeting, the council approved that Mayor Spencer Smith be the primary voting member for Harker Heights on the Central Texas Council of Governments Executive Committee. Council Member Jody Nicholas will serve as the alternate.
