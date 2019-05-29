The amount of land available for development in Harker Heights is diminishing due to the rapid growth of residential and commercial developments in the city.
As a result, the city has witnessed an increase in demand to develop smaller lots that are often vacant lots that exists within an area that has already been developed.
The biggest concern for the City Council is that there has been an increase in demand to rezone historically residential properties along major roadways such as Farm-to-Market 2410 to commercial due to the increase in traffic along these thoroughfares.
Council members also have seen that the result of these changes in development patterns has led to an increase in requests for conditional-use permits, or CUPS.
CUPS have been a tool the city has used to mitigate any negative impacts that developments have on surrounding properties.
City Manager David Mitchell said, “The CUPS are OK, but council members are likely to not approve a CUP that is not of a permanent nature. CUP requirements that are physical and permanent have met with few negative impacts.
A chart provided by Planning and Development Director Joseph Molis at Tuesday’s council workshop showed the percentages of how CUPS are used.
Those include: truck parking-3%, ADU-15%, Accessory Structure-2%, Auto Repair-13%, Auto Sales-3%, Communication Tower-8%, Commercial-11%, Daycare-2%, Gas-11%, Gun Range-2%, Motel-2%, Pet Boarding-3%, Private School-2%, Retail-6%, Storage-8% and other-10%.
Also at Tuesday’s workshop, City Finance Director Alberta Barrett reported to the council concerning the city’s long-term debt policy.
“The city has a strong bond rating and we asked the bond review group about how to improve on what we’re already doing. They said we’re already meeting expectations but why don’t you develop a policy document that outlines what your practices that are in place now.”
The policy states that debt should be issued for the purpose of meeting the needs of the community through funding of capital projects and equipment without creating an unreasonable burden for taxpayers.
The main types of debt used by the city includes Certificates of Obligation that are issued to support the health, safety and welfare of the citizens through funding for streets, land acquisition, facilities, facility improvements and unforeseen and emergency needs.
Mitchell said, “The Council is authorized to provide for the issuance of bonds for the purpose of refunding any long-term obligation of the city.
Leases are used to finance major capital purchases than for infrastructure, including fleet, major systems upgrades and large equipment purchases.
Concerning the debt issuance process, the city will maintain good communications with bond rating agencies about its financial condition.
Arbitrage is used in post-issuance tax compliance. It is the ability to earn profit from investment of tax-exempt bond proceeds in taxable securities.
The final discussion item on the agenda was about the services of Waste Management.
Mitchell and Public Works Director Mark Hyde told the council they had met with the leadership of Waste Management about a new contract.
Four options were presented, but city staff recommended that the current contract remain in place, at the current service level of trash pickup continuing to be twice a week in customer-owned containers.
The rate will remain at $13.42 per month.
