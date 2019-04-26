Harker Heights City Council members Tuesday considered a property at 114 E. Valley Road that has liens on the property totaling $14,624.32 with interest.
According to City Manager David Mitchell, a demolition lien of $6,030 was placed on the property in December 2011.
In addition, 16 high grass/weed liens totaling $2,949 were added between July 2012 and November 2018.
An additional charge of $200 was added this past March. There’s been no lien placed on the $200 item, as of yet.
Jamie Herring of Jamie Herring Custom Homes has notified the city that he is interested in purchasing the lot and plans to build a duplex on the lot.
Herring appeared before the council to request a waiver or to lower the amount owed so he can purchase the land.
As the council members discussed the issue, all of them complimented Herring for wanting to make an improvement in that area of North Harker Heights.
Mayor Pro Tem Jackeline Soriano Fountain asked Herring how much he would be willing to pay so the city could recover some of the lost funding. Herring said, “I could go about $10,000 unless you want to lower it.”
After further discussion, several of the council agreed to a fee of $9,179, which would cover the actual cost to the city to reimburse the grass/weed and demolition liens.
City Attorney Burk Roberts reminded the council that they should tie the waiver to some sort of performance standard just as they would with a building permit so there would be assurance that there’s going to be a building there and not just a vacant lot.
A final motion was made and the request was approved.
In other business, Finance Director Alberta Barrett informed the Council that an amendment was being made to the General Fund Budget for fiscal year 2018-2019. It does not increase or decrease the current budget.
The original budget was $4,047,100. The changes being made are the removal of information technology and the activity center from administration and creating their own departments. Barrett, said,” Again, there is no change in the budget, it’s just an accounting move.”
The council also approved the following:
Gave permission to the city manager to sign the Harker Heights Public Library Annual Report for Fiscal Year 2017-18 and 2018 System Membership Application Form for the Texas State Library System
Created an Animal Abuser Registry and prohibiting certain persons from possessing animals in the city
Authorized continued participation with the Steering Committee of Cities served by Oncor and authorized the payment of eight cents per capita to the committee to fund regulatory and legal proceedings and activities related to Oncor Electricity Delivery Company.
Also, Mayor Spencer Smith read a proclamation declaring April 27 as “Arbor Day.”
