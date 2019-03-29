When officially approved by the City Council, the Harker Heights Police Department will continue to enforce an ordinance passed in 1993 concerning a curfew for individuals in the city limits who are under the age of 17.
The item was listed on Tuesday’s City Council meeting agenda only as a public hearing, and no vote was taken.The curfew ordinance was last reviewed and approved by the Council on March 22, 2016.
The ordinance states that the curfew hours are between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m. of the following day on Sunday through Thursday and from 12:01 a.m. through 6 a.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.
It is also considered a violation when parents allow minors to break curfew in addition to business owners allowing minors to remain on their premises during curfew hours.
Some of the exceptions include: when accompanied by a parent, responding to an emergency, attending school, religious or other acceptable activities and involved in legitimate employment.
Harker Heights Police Chief Phil Gadd told the council that HHPD does periodically respond to calls regarding violations of this ordinance and considers it a valuable tool in investigations.
“Many times, events are not recorded as being curfew related because they develop into other issues,” Gadd said.
Gadd reported that in the current legislative session, HB 1332 would repeal any current law authorizing a city to adopt a juvenile curfew. To date, no action has been taken on the bill.
In other action Tuesday, Tara K. Ortiz, a resident living at 2223 Fuller Lane, was granted a conditional-use permit to allow a camper to remain parked on her property while she remodels her home.
In approving the change, council members voted to allow Ortiz a period of six months to complete the renovation of her home and that at the conclusion of construction work, the camper would be permanently removed from her property.
In other business, the Council approved participation with the Atmos Cities Steering Committee that protects the authority of municipalities over the monopoly natural gas provider and defends the interests of residential and small commercial customers. The cost of the service will be $1,553.75.
Council members also voted to approve the awarding of a 1-year contract for a concession agreement with Mama’s Soul Catering with the city and having two successive one-year options to renew up to three years.
The service agreement will provide concessions at the FM 2410 Community Park and Summit Soccer Complex.
