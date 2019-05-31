A couple of weeks ago, Harker Heights City Council members had a discussion about how the current code of ordinances makes it difficult to establish brewpubs and wineries in the city.
Joseph Molis, director of Planning and Development, reminded the council at its May 28 meeting about the current code that includes the requirements to open a brewpub or winery.
Molis explained that under the current ordinance there are two paths for opening up a brewpub, microbrewery or winery in the city.
One way is to open up as a restaurant and be located in an area zoned B-3 or higher but 51 percent of the sales have to come from non-alcoholic items. A brewpub or winery would not generate that kind of volume.
The other option would be to open up a tavern or bar that can be zoned B-4 or higher but would be required to have a tavern overlay.
The overlay zoning is typically confined to Veterans Memorial Boulevard. There are only a couple of taverns outside of that area.
Brewpubs and wineries don’t normally have the same operating hours or clientele or product as bars.
The staff of Planning and Development worked with City Attorney Burk Roberts and developed definitions and ordinances for brewpubs and wineries so these businesses could operate.
“In summary, what we came up with were added definitions of brewpubs and wineries and ordinances that basically define those as having an active TABC license with the alcohol being created, brewed and consumed on site within the confines of a building,” Molis said.
“We added those as categories as uses under the B-4 zoning district or higher so they could exist along our major transportation corridors. We did add language that states that the property, if outside the commercial zone, must be 300 feet from any — zoned property,” Molis said.
The council approved the changes in the ordinance with a unanimous vote of 5-0.
In other business, Finance Director Alberta Barrett followed up on another earlier discussed agenda item having to do with a long-term debt policy for the city.
Barrett said, “The current guidelines we follow are being formalized in this policy. Some of those include: providing updates of our capital improvements to council members, at least on an annual basis, the performance of a long-term analysis of the borrowing on the operating budget, the term of the debt will be 20 years, monitor the capital improvements that have a useful life greater than the term of the debt and all the proceeds will be maintained in a separate account.”
The council also approved this item with a 5-0 vote.
In other action Tuesday, council members approved the annual purchase of water meters from Core and Main of Belton at a cost of $101,654.00.
Also Tuesday, Darrell Burtner, director of Urban Operations, for the Hill Country Transit District and Bell County District Judge David Blackburn presented information about the status of services available through “The Hop” transit system in Bell County.
There were 28,656 passengers riding “The Hop” in 2018.
Service cuts last year in Harker Heights included three off-peak hours.
In the first six months of “The Hop’s” fiscal year, 2018 ridership in Harker Heights was 14,639. In 2019, ridership has dropped to 11,678.
