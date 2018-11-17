Heavy machinery and dirt are already moving at a hurried pace along Warriors Path in Harker Heights at the proposed site of the Killeen school district’s middle school number 14.
The agreement and legal document phase has moved from the Killeen Independent School District to the cty of Harker Heights, as the district has made a request for a preliminary plat approval of building the school on 32.104 acres out of the H.B. Littlefield Survey.
The preliminary plat, which the Heights council approved unanimously Tuesday, consists of one lot on a total of 33.050 acres of vacant land.
The engineering phase of the construction is complete with the easement acquisition phase underway.
City Manager David Mitchell, said, “We will immediately move into construction when this phase is complete.”
School officials have reported that the school has been designed to accommodate 1,100 students and will open in the fall of 2020.
There will be three entrances to the school property. Two will be along Warriors Path. A third entrance/exit route will be along Pima Trail on the west side of the campus.
Also Tuesday, the council heard a presentation from newly hired public relations director Jerry Bark regarding a leglislative platform he will be advocating in the upcoming session of the Texas Legislature, which starts in January.
Bark and his staff developed a list of legislative principles that would serve as a guide for representing the city’s interest at the state level.
During the previous legislative session, more that 6,500 bills or significant resolutions were introduced. More than 2,000 of them would have affected Texas cities in some substantial way.
In the end, over 1,200 bills or resolutions passed and were signed into law. Approximately 300 of them impacted cities in various ways.
The City Council on Tuesday agreed to uphold the legislative platform.
Mitchell said, “This will give Jerry an immediate point of reference when legislation either threatens the city’s best interest or happens to be an optimistic move in favor of Harker Heights.
With the platform as a foundation, the city of Harker Heights will support: (1) legislation that would provide local relief for disproportionate impacts of state exemptions and programs, (2) legislation that would provide benefit to military communities, (3) legislation that would provide funding to the Texas Recreation and Parks Account, (4) legislation that would provide transportation funding for local projects, (5) supports local control and opposes legislation that would remove or limit local control or preempt local authority, (6) opposes legislation that would impose unfunded mandates and (7) opposes legislation that would erode zoning authority.
In other business, the council members approved:
a request for an exemption from the park curfew to the Air Force Tactical Air Control Party Association for its 24-hour Memorial Run and 5K at Carl Levin Park
the awarding of the Bank Depository Services contract to BancorpSouth
the authorization of the city’s participation in a grant program by the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation Grants.
The funding will purchase 31 individual first aid kits, five mass casualty kits and 25 individual vehicle first aid kits.
