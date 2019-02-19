In the middle of an area filled with students diligently writing in their weekly planners and using their choice of neon green, blue, yellow, pink or orange markers to highlight key words from the day’s lesson about community, sits a woman who — although petite in stature — knows how to command a classroom.
Dominique Lewis, an Advancement Via Individual Determination teacher at Union Grove Middle School in Harker Heights, is passionate about helping America’s youth.
Her passion comes from overcoming personal obstacles and making the decision to do better and be better.
The year was 2001.
Usher’s “U Remind Me” and Destiny’s Child were on the Billboard charts. Lewis, a fresh-faced, 15-year-old freshman at Harker Heights High School in Harker Heights, received news that no child should ever hear — her father was killed.
“My dad and I were very close — he showed up for everything I did,” Lewis said. “He was loud and obnoxious, too. He had a loud, Boston accent and would always yell out my name — I think his main goal was to embarrass me.”
And although she said she was embarrassed, deep down inside Lewis enjoyed every minute with her father.
“He was her sounding board — the one she always looked for at her school plays and every school event — the one who took her to her fist dance and first dinner show to show her how she is supposed to be treated,” said Marlene Marshall, Lewis’s mother.
Lewis was proud of her father. Her retired from the Army after serving his country for 20 years. But he was more than a soldier and father. He was her best friend.
Her father’s passing had a profound effect on Lewis.
“When I was younger, I was always interested in learning and sharing what I knew with others,” Lewis said. “But I lost that ambition after my father passed away. I remember graduating high school by the skin of my teeth.”
Marshall echoed Lewis’ sentiments.
“I would love to say it was easy for Dominique, but it was the most difficult and darkest period of her life” Marshall said. “However, no matter how difficult or dark, her dad made sure she was anchored in the Lord.”
Lewis is appreciative of her mother’s support.
“My mom was a very inspirational person,” Lewis said. “Having her support helped me get though what I needed to get through.”
Lewis graduated from Harker Heights High School in 2004.
“Upon graduating from high school, she attended a very prestigious university,” Marshall said. “She had a profound love for writing most of her young adult life. But in the very first year of attending college, she was told by one of her professors she would never be a writer. That was another tremendous blow for her.”
Lewis quit college.
“I remember one of my former teachers telling me I was a waste of talent,” Lewis said.
After quitting school, Lewis went on to work at Outback, where she met Bill White — her boss and somewhat a surrogate father to her.
Lewis was only 19 years old when she met White.
“I liked Dominique from the moment I first met her,” White said. “She is a tough nut to crack — as my father would say. She is a deep thinker, hard worker and is serious, but with a great sense of humor.”
White understood Lewis’ journey.
“She lost her father at such a young age,” White said. “When I hear her talk about her father, I know he was her hero. I cannot imagine coming to grips with that.”
While Lewis worked at the steakhouse, she found out she was pregnant. That marked another turning point in her life.
“When I found out I was pregnant with my son, I knew I had to get myself together,” Lewis said. “I started reading books again and decided to go back to school. Lewis worked until three days prior to giving birth.”
Lewis gave birth to her son, Me’Chael Lewis, in 2008.
But her journey wasn’t over; she hadn’t finished college.
“I remember my son would sit at a table at the steakhouse while I was working,” Lewis said. “I am thankful for Bill White, who was a huge support to me when I was pregnant with my son. He has helped me grow up quite a bit and has been a huge support system for me.”
White said he considers Lewis as a daughter and Me’Chael as his grandson.
“Dominique is the epitome of what I think the term single mother stands for,” White said. “She never asked for pity or never backed down from her roles and responsibilities. Instead, she finished college and became a teacher.”
Lewis graduated in 2013 from the University of Mary Hardin- Baylor, where she made the Dean’s List and was inducted into a History Honor Society and an English Honor Society.
Lewis, who said she wishes she would have taken advantage of the educational opportunities the first time around, appreciates the education she received at UMHB.
The then-27-year-old Lewis earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in history and English degree.
Upon her graduation, Lewis became an educator.
“She decided she wanted to help children because she believes they can rise from any adversity. It is not something she has heard; it is something she has walked out and lived,” Marshall said. “Being an educator is not just a job for Dominique — it is her calling in life.”
Lewis said one of her strategies for teaching is to use words to build children up.
“I know what these students are capable of,” Lewis said. “I always tell them to be better and do better. Building relationships with the students is (key).”
Lewis has made a positive impact on her students.
“She is good at what she does and is very positive for the students,” said Paula Lawrason, UGMS principal. “She has had a good impact on the students and can show them what she went through and is still successful.”
Lawrason said Lewis works with students and shows them how to use AVID strategies throughout the rest of their classes.
Lewis, who has a passion for helping youth, relies on her personal experience to positively influence students.
“I understand students may be going through something, but there are ways to get them to where they need to be,” Lewis said. “What I went through was a terrible thing to go through, but you have to find what you believe in.”
Her teaching strategies resonate with her students.
“What I like best about Ms. Lewis is how inspiring she — she is always there to pick you up,” said UGMS AVID student Anthony Polite. “She is always very respectful and asks how I am doing. And if someone is failing, she asks the students how the grade can be improved.”
Another student, Gianna Amerson, recognizes Lewis’ rocky path to success.
“I know she has gone through a lot as a kid and even now,” Amerson said. “She is an amazing teacher and mother. I hope one day I can be as strong as her.”
And that is something for her dad to be proud of.
“If her dad were here, he would not say anything,” Marshall said. “He would stick out his chest, smile and look around to make sure everyone sees.”
Angela Sims is a Herald correspondent.
