The Harker Heights Fire Department, aided by the Harker Heights Lions Club, has been helping local families have a happy Thanksgiving who might otherwise not have had a Thanksgiving at all due to financial circumstances.
They do this by providing Thanksgiving baskets full of the items traditionally served at a Thanksgiving meal.
The program is one that is steeped in tradition for the fire department. Battalion Chief Jimmy Carson said he’s been involved with the program for the last 30 years, and, he said, “It goes way beyond me.”
Lion Gary Tooke said he’s been at it for about the last 10 years. “We’re trying to help out the community as much as we can,” he said.
The members of the fire department and the Lions Club were at it again bright and early Monday morning, beginning with picking up the food, which had been pre-ordered,from H-E-B (“They’re one of the biggest supporters we have, no matter what we do,” Carson said), then putting together the baskets, and finally distributing the baskets to this year’s 56 recipients. Cars were already lining up by 7:30 a.m., with distribution beginning at 9 a.m.
Recipients were checked in by Tooke, then drove into one of the fire department’s large bays. There they were greeted by Chief Paul Sims and other department members who loaded their cars with the food items, then were sent on their way through the bay and back out onto the road with smiles and well-wishes for the Thanksgiving holiday.
One of this year’s recipients, Wilma Hill, said, “I’ve been coming here for a couple of years. I’ve been on disability for about 10 years waiting on a liver transplant. They (the fire department) help out a lot. They’re wonderful.”
Another man, Greg (who preferred not to give his last name), said, “It really does help, things cost so much … Sometimes you just need a little help.”
Deputy Fire Chief Glenn Gallenstein said, “At some point, everybody needs help. This program is geared toward this city … you’re helping your neighbor. If you can’t be there for your neighbor, then who can you be there for?”
The event was slated to end at 3 p.m., but Carson pointed out that some people may not get out of work until much later than that, in which case the fire department would still be there to get them their baskets, no matter the time. In addition, Tooke said, “There are sometimes three or four (families) who can’t show because of transportation problems. They’ll take it to them. We won’t let them go without.”
Carson said it’s all about being a part of the community.
“I love it,” he said. “It’s part of being a firefighter.”
“We’re here to serve,” Gallenstein said. “It’s a great program ... between the Lions Club and the community, that’s what makes it work. Without the community, it just wouldn’t work.”
