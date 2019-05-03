In a local classroom, students diligently use glue sticks, scissors, wire strippers, wire cutters, Popsicle sticks, batteries and other textiles to construct something.
A closer look at the students will show their frustration when a small bulb doesn’t light up. But as the students try again, something happens — the bulb lights up. Sighs of relief can be heard and smiles can be seen as they see the fruits of their labor come to fruition.
Students from Harker Heights High School got to put their knowledge of physics to the test during class last Friday as part of a hands-on project — the electric house.
“This project is special because it is a way for me to assess my students’ understanding of electric currents without a traditional paper and pencil test,” said HHHS physics teacher Ashaunda Jones.
The students, who worked in pairs, were expected to create a building with three independent circuits — each with a switch — that they sell for profit.
“The objective is for students will be able to apply their understanding of how current flows through different circuits to a real-life situation” Jones said.
And the students are excited about the project.
“This is the most I have learned about electricity and how it flows,” said Rafael Estevez, a junior at HHHS. “I have also learned what resistors are and how they connect to the battery.”
Jones shares the students’ enthusiasm.
“This is by far one of the best things I have done since I began teaching,” Jones said. “It is the best because my students are excited. They do not want to leave physics because they want to keep working on their projects. Seeing the pride on their faces after they get lights on is everything.”
Although the assignment provided a break from traditional pen-to-paper learning, it challenged the students.
“The biggest challenge was to get the lights to work and understand where the transfer goes,” said Nathan Marbella, a junior at HHHS. “It takes time and testing out different ways to get the lights to work.”
After trying different approaches, Marbella was able to get his lights to work.
“This project has required them to utilize everything they knew about circuits from the requirements to how to increase or decrease the brightness of their lights,” Jones said.
The students had two days to complete their building plans and get them approved. They had seven days to erect their buildings and correctly wire them. They had three days to decorate and create their blueprints.
“Yes, I am supposed to teach students Physics, but if I can work in some activities that help them tap into their inner awesomeness ... that is worth more to me than any A on a test,” Jones said.
