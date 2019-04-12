Jarin Thomas Cole, a senior at Harker Heights High School, is one of 10 Central Texas students who will be honored at Wednesday’s 20th Annual Incredible Kids Celebration at the Bell County Expo Center.
The event starts at 11:30 a.m. in the Assembly Hall. John Craft, superintendent of the Killeen Independent School District, will be the guest speaker at the event.
Cole’s parents are Darron and Tina Cole.
Jarin was nominated by his mother, who wrote that he he is not only her son, but he is a kind and thoughtful individual, always looking for ways to bring joy and happiness to others.
According to her nomination, Jarin performs under the name JC Stringz, and has used his gift of music to bless others, often playing for the residents of local nursing homes. He started the Annual Blues Under the Stars Concert in the City of Killeen, getting donations from businesses, friends, and family members.
The purpose of the concert is to offer a family-friendly free event for the community. Every November, Jarin plays his music for tips, then donates all of his tips to a community member in need.
He has donated to a young family dealing with cancer. He has donated to a young lady who was chosen to perform during a major college football game in Florida so she could afford the trip.
Last November, he had his largest fundraiser to date. A fellow senior at his high school was involved in a horrific car accident and was not expected to survive. Not only did Jarin pray for him, but he decided to raise money to help the student’s family during this terrible time. Jarin asked all of his classmates, friends, church family, and all of his social media followers to stop by and contribute to this cause. In 90 minutes, he raised over one thousand dollars. Immediately following the event, Jarin delivered all of the money to the family.
The student is still recovering but is expected to return to school soon. Jarin is comfortable with his path and continues to put smiles on the faces of those who follow him through his music.
Jarin is also a volunteer musician at his church, playing every Sunday. He hopes to continue performing as he grows in his craft.
The other students being honored Wednesday are as follows:
Briana Liles — a fourth-grader at Trimmier Elementary School in Killeen ISD
Dorianna Gilbert — a fourth-grader at Williams/Ledger Elementary School in Copperas Cove ISD
Devin Hardy — a senior at Copperas Cove High School
Allyssa Kimball — a ninth-grader at Copperas Cove High School
Vaughn McQuiston — a fifth-grade student at Western Hills Elementary School in Temple
Ruth Ann Lawson — a senior at Belton New Tech High School at Waskow
Kelby Kosel — a homeschooled senior
Caleb Marek — an eighth-grader at Providence Preparatory School in Belton
Christopher Johnson — a sophomore taking classes from home through a virtual public school called the Texas Connections Academy.
Local adults and an organizations that have made a significant difference in the lives of youth will also be recognized.
The Central Texas Youth Coalition is a collaboration of the Belton Christian Youth Center, Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Texas, CenTex Chargers Homeschool Sports Association and Ralph Wilson Youth Clubs.
