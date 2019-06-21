In lieu of a council workshop Tuesday, the Harker Heights City Council sponsored an Employee Recognition Ceremony in the Activities Center at the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library.
The city hosts two recognition ceremonies each year, one in June and the other in December.
Recognized at each ceremony are new staff members, years of service pins for 5, 20, 15, 20, 25 and 30 years, certifications, promotions and employees of the quarter.
City Manager David Mitchell said, “Just the service pins alone that we handed out this afternoon represented 220 years of service to the city of Harker Heights.”
The most prestigious awards presented were employees of the first and second quarters. Their peers select the recipients of these awards.
Fire Department Secretary Lindsay Kothmann was selected as Employee of the First Quarter.
Kothmann oversees the EMS paperwork related to all billing, such as reviewing, adjusting and coordinating monthly reports and inquiries.
She assists with all questions from the public pertaining to permission, policies and procedures.
Kothmann schedules all public education requests in addition to providing data entry for fire inspections and training records.
Human Resource Coordinator Melonie Matthewson was selected as Employee of the Second Quarter.
Matthewson records and provides information about and for city employees, distributes job announcements for all city positions and is responsible for checking references of applicants.
Matthewson also conducts criminal background checks on applicants and volunteers.
According to Public Information Director Jerry Bark, “Melonie and Lindsay provide the best service to our staff and the residents of Harker Heights.”
Two public works staff members and a detective of the Harker Heights Police Department received their 30-year service pins.
Lt. Jerry Dugger was introduced by Chief Phil Gadd and congratulated by the members of the council.
Dugger began his employment with the city in 1989 as a police officer then in 1998 was promoted to detective.
Concerning his long tenure, Dugger told the Herald, “I’ve been lucky enough to do a job that I like and do it for a great city. I’m at a point now where I’m still happy to come to work and that’s why I’m still here.”
Public Works Director Mark Hyde introduced Burl Lewis and David Land to receive pins for their 30 years of service.
Burl Lewis, of the fleet maintenance department, began working for the city in 1989. He was promoted to fleet maintenance supervisor in October 2015.
He told the Herald, “I really enjoy what I do and helping people. I’m gonna stick around a while.”
David Land of the Public Works Street Department began working for the city in 1989. He was promoted to sign supervisor in 2005. He currently holds an Herbicide Applicators License from the Texas Department of Agriculture and a Signs and Marking Specialist Level II license from the International Municipal Sign Association.
Land said, “My dad always told me to find a job that you love and you’ll never have to work a day in your life. I love my job and enjoy it.”
