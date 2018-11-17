By Lisa Davidson
Herald correspondent
The local community gathered to celebrate the annual 2018 Veterans Ceremony at the Heights Parks and Recreation gymnasium Thursday evening.
The festivities started with a welcome by Emcee Pat Christ, past state council president of the Military Officers Association of America and a veteran himself. He invited the community to recognize their veterans and honor the services and sacrifices for their country.
“It only takes a few brief minutes to stop and remember why Veterans Day is Veterans Day and that we are here to remember those veterans,” he said. “Some gave the ultimate sacrifice so we try to remember them more particularly.”
The Harker Heights Fire and Police Department Honor Guard performed the posting of the colors.
Cadet Master Sgt. Tatiana Toribio from the Harker Heights High School JROTC sang the National Anthem.
During the ceremony, Christ announced that the cities of Killeen, Harker Heights and Copperas Cove were recognized by the department of Veterans Affairs as a designated sitr for the observance for Veterans Day 2018.
Harker Heights Mayor Spencer Smith, a former Marine, was happy to receive the memorandum certification and to see many veterans in the audience.
“We have a lot of veterans in our community and one thing is that Harker Heights is committed to is to provide their quality of life and the services that our veterans deserve,” he said.
Many veterans don’t only enjoy living in the city, but also continue serving as an active part of the community.
Smith reminded the audience to listen to veteran’s telling their unique life story in order to cherish the country’s history.
“It’s too easy for that to be forgotten,” he said.
Regarding active and retired military, Smith said, “We should lock them up in our thoughts and in our prayers as they continue to serve our country.”
Guest speaker Lt. Col. James R. Crane, deputy commander of the 3rd Cavalry Regiment (Brave Rifles), reminded the community about the importance of Veterans Day and its unique history, that continues to this day.
“Those man and women who have served and who serve today, active duty, national guard and reserve, are individuals that we are proud to know as family, friends and neighbors,” he said.
Crane enjoyed the opportunity to showcase the close partnership between the 3rd Cavalry Regiment at Fort Hood and the City of Harker Heights, with many veterans living in the local communities.
“We see people who chose a harder right about an easier wrong and are willing to perform selfless acts for neighbors and strangers alike,” he said.
With the integration of veterans in the community and the focus on their contributions, their service will not be forgotten.
“Many of our veterans have sacrificed tremendously for the nation in time, their families and in their livelihood,” Crane said. “Their dedication to a higher calling of service to our nation should be an example to future generations.”
Veterans and their families as well as city officials and service members honored their fellow veterans during the ceremony in thoughts and prayers.
The ceremony concluded with a wreath laying, moment of silence, the playing of taps, and the singing of “God Bless America” and a benediction.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.