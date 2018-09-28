Cadets, cadre, and families associated with the Harker Height High School Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps gathered for a potluck Sept. 20 at Harker Heights High School to discuss this year’s JROTC program and booster club.
During the event, retired Army Col. Donnie Anderson, briefed the audience about the JROTC program itself.
Highlights included how the program is organized, special teams, JROTC participation events, fundraisers and the JROTC booster club.
The Knights battalion, designed to teach high school students the value of citizenship, leadership, service to community, personal responsibility, and a sense of accomplishment while instilling self-esteem, teamwork and self-discipline, was established in August of 2000.
Since then, JROTC cadre have been motivating people to become better citizens.
“Each year, the cadets must choose an area improvement project at the school,” said Anderson, who is the Harker Heights High School JROTC senior Army instructor.
In addition to an area improvement project, special teams such as the honor guard, color guard, armed drill teams, unarmed drill team and physical fitness team are offered for cadets to participate in.
For one HHHS junior and member of a special team, Gustavo Munoz, being a cadet enables him to become a better citizen.
“I joined JROTC to improve my leadership skills and learn how to work with other people,” Munoz said. “I like the organization and am learning to improve my studies and manage time.”
Part of the success of the cadets comes from the support of parents and the JROTC Booster Club.
“The booster club provides support for special clubs and teams,” Anderson said. “The purpose of the club is to foster education, community and leadership.”
Munoz’s mother, Sharon Munoz, supports the JROTC program and booster club.
“I plan on volunteering with the booster club,” Sharon said. “Our family likes to be involved with the community and help out where we can.”
“Some of the funds from the booster club goes to Communities in Schools,” Anderson said. “This could include providing Thanksgiving meals to those in need.”
In addition to giving back to the community, the booster club raises money for special events such as the JROTC military ball and the fun field trip slated for May.
The JROTC Booster Club meets the first Thursday of every month at 6 p.m. in portable classroom 1807 at Harker Heights High School.
For more information about the JROTC program, go to https://sites.google.com/site/harkerheightshighschooljrotc/home.
For more information about the JROTC booster club, contact booster club president Julia Burns at burns.julia@yahoo.com.
