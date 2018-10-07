The Kiwanis Club of Harker Heights installed its new officers and directors during a special banquet Saturrday at the Activities Center of the Stewart C. Meyer Library.
The new president of the club for 2018-19 will be Jody Nicholas, who also serves in Place 5 on the Harker Heights City Council.
Nicholas presided over her first meeting on Oct. 2 and spoke with the Herald at the conclusion about being motivated to serve her community.
“I’m involved in these two organizations because of the love I have for the people of the City of Harker Heights,” Nicholas said. “It’s given me great pleasure to serve on the planning and zoning commission and on the council.”
Nicholas is term-limited on the city council after 2021. “I’ve served in city government for about nine years and have been a member of the Kiwanis Club since 2015,” she said.
Her personal goals are to keep the club focused on serving children, making the pancake supper even better and promoting the flag program.
Nicholas will be joined by Darrel Charlton — president-elect, Alberta Barrett — vice-president, Vivian Marschik — secretary, Randy Stone — treasurer and David McClure — past president.
The board of directors will be Mariko Cross, Norman Dunbar, James Hoyle, Anthony Triola and Lisa Youngblood.
Outgoing board members are Steve Carpenter, Esabell Zellmar and Charles Sweeney.
Rhonda Hershey, Division 23 lieutenant governor, and John Clifford from Division 10 inducted the new officers and directors.
Randy Stone was honored as Kiwanian of the Year.
Richard Dinwiddie received the Legion of Honor Pin and Certificate for 40 years of service to the club.
Member Bob Dunlap received the first ever Human and Spiritual Values Award. Dunlap has been the coordinator of the citywide Easter Service for more than 30 years.
The Heights Kiwanis Club is best known for its annual pancake supper and flag display fundraisers. The club also supports $1,000 scholarships to Harker Heights High School seniors, promotes Eastern Hills Middle School Builders Club projects and the Key Club for students at HHHS.
The Heights Kiwanis Club was chartered in March of 1971 to Division 23 of the Texas/Oklahoma District. The club currently has a membership of 27 men and women.
The club meets at noon Tuesdays at the St. Paul Chong Hasang Parish Center on Stillhouse Lake Road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.