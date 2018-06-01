The Kiwanis Club of Harker Heights held its 2018 Scholarship Awards Program on May 22 during the club’s regular noon meeting at St. Paul Chong Hasong Parish Center.
Five graduating seniors from Harker Heights High School received scholarships of $1,500 each.
Seventeen students applied for the scholarships, according to Charles Sweeney, the club’s scholarship chairman.
The recipient of the Maj. Gen. Stewart C. Meyer Junior ROTC Scholarship was Emily Gill, daughter of Col. Matthew and Jennifer Gill. Gill plans to attend Texas A&M University in College Station and major in graphic information systems and technology.
The Bill Davis Scholarship was presented to Jennifer Lee, daughter of Evn Hwa and Sung Hyun Lee. Lee, who is the valedictorian of the Class of 2018 at Harker Heights High School, has selected the University of Texas in Austin as her college of choice. She will major in psychology.
Three students were recipients of P.R. Cox Memorial Scholarships.
Cox was the co-founder of the city of Harker Heights in addition to being its first mayor and a charter member of the Harker Heights Kiwanis Club.
Recipients of the C.R. Cox scholarships are Jinmin (Catherine) Kim, Lilliana Lopez and Sydney Jackson.
Kim, the daughter of Tyler and Yonghee Jensen, will attend Baylor University and major in biology and violin.
Lopez, the daughter of Jaime and Korin Lopez, will major in nursing at Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah.
Sydney Jackson, daughter of Toby and Danielle Lockhart, will attend the University of Texas at Austin and major in radio-television and film.
