Wednesday morning saw about 300 people ready to play the Library Game Show, a joint event between the Harker Heights Public Library and First National Bank Texas.
This was the fifth year for the event, in which children were able to learn about saving money in a fun way.
“It’s fun to create a program about money, both how to spend it and how to save it,” said Amanda Sequeira, vice president of Community Engagement for the bank.
In the past, the game show has been patterned after such favorites as “Family Feud” or “Wheel of Fortune,” but this year the library went with the Nickelodeon-inspired game show “Double Dare,” in which kids were put into two teams and had to answer questions (in this case, about money). They could pass it or play it, dare or double-dare, and meet challenges to win points.
“Nickelodeon had a similar show and they just brought it back, so they (the kids at the library) got it,” said library director Lisa Youngblood.
Youngblood played emcee for the morning, who made sure there was plenty of audience participation once the game began. There was a lot of laughing and cheering, especially during the challenges.
One of the challenges saw team members having to spin a wheel for individual physical challenges in which two people had to dance for one minute, and one had to sing their ABC’s for one minute. In another challenge, the team members had to complete an obstacle course.
The final challenge, which went to deciding the winner of the game, saw one team blindfolded as they were instructed to find all the letters for the word “money.” What they weren’t told was that they were digging for the letter blocks in a bucket full of blue Jello.
All the while, there were discussions about saving and budgeting money, loans, and other aspects of money and banks. These discussions, combined with the final challenge of the game, culminated in the adults handing out pretend money to the children (five fake dollars).
The children then got to go around the room to various “stores” and decide how and where they would spend theirs. These stores were comprised of a toy store, where they could buy trinkets; a snack store, where they could purchase cookies and lemonade; a school supply store, where there were things such as pencils for sale; a book store; and a store which held coloring sheets.
There was also a bank table, where children could deposit their money, saving what they had been given. The goal, of course, was that the children would choose to save at least some of their money at the end.
One small girl made a direct line for the bank’s table, saying she just wanted a deposit slip.
Not everyone was interested in saving, however. Eleven-year-old Nediel Lopez-Soto said of the event, “It was fun. I’m going to spend it all on school supplies and probably some books.”
Either way, everyone had a great time.
“Kids get excited about what they’ve learned,” Sequeira said.
