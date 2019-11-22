The Harker Heights Public Library held an Early Literacy fair for children and their parents on Wednesday morning in honor of Harker Heights Book Week. This was the ninth year that the library has held such an event, with about 150 people attending.

Children’s librarian Amanda Hairston said, “It is Harker Heights Book Week (and) an early literacy push. In addition to the program, we do outreaches to Harker Heights schools and (with) Head Start, and the Friends of the Library purchase books for the children (who attend) to take home.”

