While the old adage, “April showers brings May flowers,” does hold true, it is also true that April showers bring a whole lot of kittens to the Harker Heights Animal Shelter.
That’s because spring is kitten season, the time of year when cats breed, kittens are born, and shelters all over the Northern Hemisphere are not only overrun, but in desperate need of supplies.
“Every spring we get hit with hundreds of kittens,” said Harker Heights animal control officer Shiloh Wester.
It was for these reasons that the good folks over at the shelter held a shower of their own on Sunday for all the kittens.
Held at the Harker Heights Public Library, it gave the public a chance to not only bring much-needed donations, but also love on some kittens a bit, make some homemade pet toys, and learn how to volunteer at the shelter, as well as not only adopt, but also how to foster pets in their home.
“When you become a foster, you have the first option to adopt,” Wester said. “We have dozens, we have a really big variety of kittens. The more that go into foster homes, the more they’re socialized (to people and other pets). They also tend to be healthier.”
As for volunteering, Wester said, “It’s just good therapy — you get to hold a baby kitten. And we’re open seven days a week.”
People of all ages were taking advantage of those therapeutic benefits while they held kittens that ranged in age from roughly 3 to 6 weeks old.
The Gonzalez family of Nolanville were some of those people — Mom Destiny gently held a swaddled orange tabby to her chest while 2-year-old son Luke and 5-year-old daughter Penelope (who came dressed for the event in her cat T-shirt) carefully stroked the kitten under her watchful eye.
Their father, Jack, said, “She saw this on Facebook, and we don’t have any pets, so we wanted to come by and let them (the kids) get their feel.”
In the meantime, people waiting for their own turn at kitten-loving got to make some pet toys with volunteer Susan Mooney.
Children and adults alike tried their hand at making various items, to include fishing poles from chopsticks, felt, and ribbon, and simple rice socks.
“You fill the sock with rice, then you heat it in the microwave and use it as a warmer for kittens and cats,” Mooney explained. “You don’t have to go out (to the store) — the cats will play with these as much as a $3 or $4 toy.”
While the event was held from 2 to 4 p.m., it was already standing room only by 2:30, with more than 100 people in attendance. The event drew more than 150 people overall.“We need a bigger room,” Mooney noted.
They also needed a bigger container for the donations people brought, as the one they had was almost overflowing.
Donations are needed throughout the entire year, Wester said, including kitten formula, dry and canned kitten food, towels and washcloths, fleece blankets, heating pads and warming disks, tube socks, white rice, cotton balls, small boxes (kittens love to play in these), toys and Miracle nipples for bottle-feeding.
“It’s great to see people show up,” Wester said. “A lot of people are interested in the kittens, but I think this will draw a lot or interest in adoption (in general), as well.”
Pet adoption manager Jessica Giese said, “We would like to thank the citizens that came and gave of their time and their money to make this a success.
“Without them none of this would be possible.”
To learn more about pet adoption, fostering, or volunteering, or how to make donations, please call 254-953-5472, or go to http://www.ci.harker-heights.tx.us/index.php/2011-11-22-17-14-10/petadoptioncenter
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.