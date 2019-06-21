Word has gotten out about the special summer programming at the Harker Heights Public Library, and the sheer number of people that are pouring into the library every Wednesday morning is impressive.
This week’s program brought Texas to life with the “Stars at Night Texas Showcase,” and once again attracted enormous crowds: the first showing of the morning saw more than 300 people, 250 of them children; the second showing, usually a much smaller number, still drew over 200 people, 155 of that number children.
Library director Lisa Youngblood, children’s librarian Amanda Hairston, and a passel of teen volunteers donned their best Western duds for the event, wearing cowboy hats, bandanas and cowboy boots.
Youngblood began the early showing with a hearty “Howdy!” to the attendees. She said, “We’re going to do some movin’ and groovin’. I’m so glad everyone is here in Texas today. Today I am ‘Lightning Lisa,’” while proudly showing off her Western wear.
All of the volunteers had Texas-themed names for the morning program, as well, ‘Rowdy Rebecca’ and ‘Jalapeno Jeffrey’ among them. After each introduction, the children greeted each person with a “Howdy!” of their own.
After the children did a little exercising in their places, such as wiggling fingers, arms and feet, Youngblood drew everyone’s attention to the “Texas treasure hunt,” a giant checklist of Texas-related items for the children to help her find throughout the program.
These things included the Texas state bird (the mockingbird), tree (pecan), flower (bluebonnet), song (“Deep in the Heart of Texas”), sport (rodeo), and smallest and largest animals (the armadillo and the longhorn steer, respectively).
The audience got help from Hank the Cowdog, who made an appearance in the puppet theater. Hank was joined by a puppet grackle, who not only stole Lightning Lisa’s book, but interjected humorous answers whenever Youngblood asked the audience a question.
In addition to the puppet show, everyone enjoyed singing the Texas state song, “Deep in the Heart of Texas,” and were delighted when Youngblood used a lasso to rope the “steer,” a bull’s head that had been mounted on a library cart.
After all of the treasure hunt items had been checked off, Lightning Lisa’s “lost” book was finally found.
At the end of the program, the children got to experience some Texas-themed activities. They got a chance to try their hands at roping the steers, and other games were set up outside behind the library, such as building a cabin from giant Lincoln Logs, raking tubs of dirt (simulating the “working of the land”), horseshoes, washer-tossing, and a beanbag toss.
Shelly Cook from Harker Heights brought her three grandchildren. She said, “We’ve been to every program the library has had so far. They work really hard and do a good job.”
Her grandchildren also participate in the Summer Reading Club. Cook said, “They’ve read 17 books so far ... It’s a great time for reading.”
Youngblood said of the program, “I think it went really well. We had a really good crowd.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.