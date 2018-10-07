The Harker Heights Public Library held its fifth annual Superhero Day, and it was crawling with superheroes of its own as more than 150 children and adults, dressed as their favorite crime-fighters, attended the event.
“This is a different kind of program,” said library director Lisa Youngblood. “This is a ‘festival program.’ It’s come and go. We want people to enjoy themselves and do lots of different activities.”
And there were plenty of activities to choose from. Twelve-year-old Kylee Ortiz, a member of the Eastern Hills Middle School Builder’s Club and one of the many volunteers at the event, said, “There is a picture station with capes and masks, crafts, face and arm painting, a giant Connect Four, books, games, and an obstacle course with lava tiles—I actually got amazed by that.”
There were other activities, too. There were more photo-ops with a costume group, board-breaking with Martial Zen Academy, superhero trivia with book as prizes, and the reading room was turned into the Bat Cave for the afternoon, which held a mass of Legos and other building toys. There were also plenty of refreshments.
There was also a masked troubadour providing entertainment. 16-year-old Richard Santos of Harker Heights was in costume with a cape and a mask that had the word “music” across it, and he carried a guitar which he played freely about the library, adding to the fun. “I’m here for the Key Club, which is part of the Kiwanis, to volunteer to teach the kids they can do anything they put their minds to,” he said.
Killeen resident Maria DeJesus brought her 6-year-old granddaughter, Tatiana, whom she was watching at the nearby coloring table. Relatively new to the area, DeJesus said she read about the event on Facebook. “When they have special things like this, I take her,” she said.
“I have fun at all their stuff,” said 8-year-old Kekoa Iokia of Killeen. “This is my favorite place.”
Youngblood said the event was about “celebrating healthy minds and bodies” through nutrition, literacy, “and awesomeness! What it takes to be a superhero every day.”
