Several Eastern Hills Middle School students were treated to a Valentine Creation Station after school Wednesday afternoon at the Harker Heights Public Library, where they were able to hone their crafty sides and make a Valentine gift for a loved one.
“This is a maker space,” library director Lisa Youngblood said in an earlier interview. “They can come and go, it’s not program-oriented. They can also use the materials to make something of their own.”
Originally planned as a card-making station, the library staff one-upped themselves and had the students making Valentine tote bags instead. Youth health and program coordinator Destinee Barton said, “They can make one for a loved one or themselves. They’re using puff paint and stencils (on the bags for the designs).”
Library clerk Rose Ramon said, “They can use either a heart of star stencil, or they can paint freehand if they’re artistic.”
The tote bags proved to be a big hit with the kids. In the end, three tables had to be set up to accommodate the number of students wanting to design a bag, with students rotating in and out all afternoon.
Ramon and Barton were both kept on their toes refilling paints, finding tote bags for new students, getting stencils, answering questions, and stopping to admire everyone’s handiwork.
Eleven-year-old Honesty Lopez used both the heart and star stencils with two different colors of paint. “I’m making my bag for my mom,” she said. “She’s going to use it for grocery shopping because some of the (plastic) bags break.”
Twelve-year-old Teyona Mays used a combination of stencils and freehand painting.
“My mom is going to use this bag for family memories because we do take pictures together and she can keep them together in this,” she said.
Having painted a number of different designs in a multitude of colors on her bag, Teyona explained that every single thing had a meaning.
She said, “The blue heart is for my mom, the word “LOVE” is for my dog, and the rose is for my dad. The peace sign is for my dead grandma, and the star is for the whole family.”
She even had a paw print for her school’s mascot, the panther. She finished her masterpiece by adding her own fingerprints to the bag, to represent herself.
Thirteen-year-old homeschooled student Amaya Wagner, however, stood out for the care and attention to detail that she took with her bag. She said she was making hers for her grandmother.
Her finished product had three hearts: the first was pink, white, and gold; the second was red, white, and blue; and the third was purple with black shading.
By the end of the afternoon, every child who participated in the Valentine Creation Station had a finished product they could all be proud of. And every student had made their Valentine bag with someone special in mind — with one exception.
Twelve-year-old Kalia Gant made a bag only to see that someone had a happy Valentine’s Day.
“If someone says, ‘Hey, I like that bag,’ they can have it. It’s for anyone that wants it,” Kalia said.
