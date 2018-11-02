With Halloween falling on Wednesday, the Harker Heights library’s Science Club, held Wednesday afternoon, was all about “spooky science,” a term coined earlier in the day by children’s librarian Amanda Hairston. And the theme of the day was the skeletal system.
Library director Lisa Youngblood was in charge of Science Club Wednesday, and while there were a few similarities between the afternoon’s activities and those from Homeschool Club’s earlier in the day, Youngblood kept things fresh for the older and much smaller audience.
Beginning with the book “Inside the Bones,” which introduced readers to bones and their parts, as well as terminology, Youngblood asked questions of participants to keep them engaged, connected their learning to other areas (“Your arms are like levers,” she told them. “Our bodies are machines.”), and had them moving throughout the reading as she had them performing tasks like wiggling and tapping their toes.
For the next activity, Youngblood had participants take turns putting together a skeleton on the magnetic board. They were allowed to use a printout with the names of the bones on it, because, she said, “When you’re in a library, you don’t have to know the answer, you just have to know how to find the answer.”
Once the skeleton was complete, the participants had to take turns matching the scientific terms for the bones with the bones themselves on the board.
Again with the use of the printout, they used their problem-solving skills to get everything labeled properly.
It was here that all similarities between morning and afternoon ended. The next activity had the participants looking at X-rays, then trying to match those X-rays to the pictures that represented them.
There were many animals, such as a snake, a turtle, and a fish, but there were also X-rays of a hand, a kneecap, a foot, and even a skull.
When it was time to match the skull, 13-year-old Joshua Moore, said, “It’s a human!” and correctly matched it to the picture of a boy’s face.
At the end of the half-hour program, Moore said that of all the activities, he liked putting the skeleton together the most. 19-year-old Jesse Brame said that was his favorite, too.
Then they had to hustle, as all that talk of skeletons reminded them it was, after all, Halloween, and time to trick-or-treat.
