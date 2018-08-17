Geekfest, held this weekend, Aug. 17-19 at CTC, is always a fun and creative way to spend some time with your family, whether you are into cosplay or not. And Geekfest can easily boast that they do have something to interest everyone.
From superheroes to Steampunk, workshops to panels, costume contests to gaming tournaments and even cosplay demonstrations, they have everyone covered.
But the Harker Heights Public Library, with library director Lisa Youngblood at the helm, has always been a familiar Harry Potter fixture at the event, and that has not changed. If anything, they’ve expanded, so for Harry Potter fans, there will be enough to curb even the toughest Potter cravings.
The entire Geekfest event will kick off tonight with a Harry Potter Yule Ball, beginning at 7 p.m. upstairs in the Student Center (Building 106). While costumes are encouraged (any costumes are welcome, not only those from Potter’s Wizarding World), formalwear and even jeans and T-shirts are welcome. The event promises to be a night of “music, magic, and fun.”
For the rest of the weekend, Harry Potter activities will be in the planetarium, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday.
Not only will they have a Hogwarts Common Room filled with activities such as games, crafts, and more, there will also be classrooms set aside for other activities throughout the weekend. There will be activities for both children and adults.
Disclaimer: none of these lists are complete. For a complete list of activities, visit www.geekfest.ctcd.edu/programs-and-panels/program-and-panel-preview.
Just Saturday alone has many activities to choose from, for both children and adults. For children, there will be spell-book making; a potions class (yes, kids will be actually mixing up their own potion to earn their O.W.L mark); magic spells practice; and wand design. Of special note will be the “Build a Beast,” where kids can make their own “magical, mystical, or creepy creation” out of household products.
Saturday’s adult’s activities will include readings and discussion of some of J.K. Rowling’s works, and an interesting study of word origins and meanings in Rowling’s works.
Saturday will also see “Quick Quotes from Harry Potter,” a trivia game, and “Whose Wand Is It, Anyway,” a take on the TV show “Whose Line” with lots of fun games and activities built in.
While Sunday will definitely see many of the same activities as the day before, there are some new additions. There will be a Harry Potter Jeopardy competition, one “House Rounds,” to qualify for a spot in the finals, and then the finals themselves. There will also be a discussion on “Wizarding in the Lone Star State,” all about adapting the Wizarding World to Texas.
Of course, there is so much more to Geekfest, and a full schedule of events, as well as ticket pricing, is located on the website mentioned above, but the Heights library garners more fans every year for a reason.
Everyone is invited to attend, and make sure to take a peek into the Harry Potter rooms. It promises to be a great deal of fun for all.
