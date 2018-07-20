Well over 200 people crowded into the Harker Heights Public Library as the library underwent some magical renovations, which transformed it into Harry Potter’s Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry last Friday night — complete with giant inflatable dragon in the library’s (pardon, Hogwarts) entryway.
Teresa Alicea brought 9-year-old daughter, Andrea, and 5-year-old son, Ian. “We love their activities,” she said. “They are so much fun.”
There were activities throughout the entire building, which began with children getting sorted into their “houses” by the infamous Sorting Hat.
Children were given stickers to help them display their house, which other children could easily identify. This proved to be a great idea, as children were able to make some new friends along the way.
Cassie Donathan of Fort Hood brought her three sons for the event: 8-year-old William, 4-year-old Jacob, and 1-year-old Patrick. She said her family just moved here two weeks ago; with the help of the sorting hat and sticker identifier, her eldest son, 8-year-old William, has already made a fast friend (both boys were Gryffindor).
Activities for the younger children included coloring, wand-making, and spell-book making. The older children got to enjoy those activities, but also got to play potions trivia, beast-hut trivia, and attend “classes” for spells and potions. There was also some crystal ball reading for all ages, which everyone enjoyed.
In addition, there were two professional photography areas, one for Quidditch photos and one for Pottermore photos, and if someone came without a costume, there were plenty on loan to use for the pictures.
Amanda Kuder of Killeen came with her daughters, 4-year old Arianna and 3-year-old Analeigha. They weren’t in costume, but Kuder said they came for the fun. An hour later, Arianna said they had done some coloring, and were going to “maybe make some wands.”
Of course, most were costumed, from infants to teens; of the adults, many were costumed themselves, or wore a Harry Potter tee-shirt of some kind. Some of the children were even sporting their own Quidditch brooms.
Rachel Smith of Harker Heights brought her three children, 9-year-old Presley, 6-year-old David, and 5-year-old Anna. They also just moved to the area about two weeks ago, and were thrilled to have this event to come to. They were busy taking pictures with Dumbledore.
The “Great Hall” opened at 7 p.m., where refreshments were provided, and children could sit with their respective “houses” a la the sorting hat, or together with friends and family (“This is Friends and Family Night,” Youngblood told the crowd, “so you don’t have to sit with your house.”).
The “professors” took their places in the front of the Hall. Of course, first there was the safety announcement made by Professor Dumbledore (children were told to be careful with their wands, as it was “affecting the technology”).
Then the professors were introduced to the crowd.
Missing in action from the professors’ table was Newt Scamander, of the Harry Potter spinoff series “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them,” who rushed in looking for his beast.
The objective was then given to the children: Find Newt’s lost beasts! Children were sent on a scavenger hunt to find the animals, which had letters attached to them, hidden throughout the building and record where they’d found them.
The Slytherin house won ten points for being ready to go to their classes first.
“We are very fortunate to have incredible volunteers; we’ve been setting up for a week. We were able to do this with the Friends of the Library support, the volunteers, and the Geek Fest Committee,” Youngblood said of the event.
Youngblood also went on to say, “If you missed Harry Potter tonight, there are always Harry Potter books, movies, and audio at the library. And we’ll be at Geekfest next month, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.”
Geekfest will take place Aug. 17-19 at Central Texas College, where the library will host a variety of Harry Potter programs, kicking things off with a Yule Ball that Friday night.
Please visit www.starsatnight.org/geekfest for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.