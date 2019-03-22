The Harker Heights Public Library had the pleasure of hosting award-winning classical guitarist Peter Fletcher last Friday evening.
Light refreshments were served beforehand, and the performance itself began at 7 p.m. for the nearly two dozen people in attendance.
Fletcher said he has made around seven appearances at the Heights library since 2010.
Fletcher’s studies began much earlier than his time at the Eastman School of Music, where he received his Master of Music degree. He said he’s been studying music “since Moby was knee-high to a minnow.
“I started with a baritone ukulele when I was in first grade — a baritone is like a guitar without the bottom two strings,” Fletcher began. “Then in third grade I got a full-sized guitar and I got into classical (music) and loved it. I fell in love with it, the fact that you could play that kind of music on the guitar was really moving.”
Fletcher said he worked hard, practiced, gave recitals, competed, and eventually went to the Eastman School of Music, where he would earn his degree.
He said that after college he began teaching, though he was still performing part-time. Fletcher said he released his first CD in 2002 and, after resigning his teaching position, began performing full-time in 2003.
“This is my seventeenth year performing professionally full-time,” he said.
Fletcher now performs 100 concerts a year and has appeared in such places as Memorial Hall in Cincinnati and the prestigious Carnegie Hall in New York. He has released nine CDs, and he said he has another CD due out next year, this one all Bach.
Asked what he loves most about performing, Fletcher said, “The sharing and the connection … the connection between the performance and the audience… My raison d’etre, my reason for being, is to play as well as I can and share this music.”
The program was split into two parts, divided by a short intermission. The first half of the program was dedicated to music of the 18th and 19th centuries and featured such composers as Vivaldi, Bach and Paganini, the majority of which was Bach. The second half, after the intermission, featured 20th-century composers such as Willian Walton, Federico Mompou, Francisco Tarrega, and Isaac Albeniz.
He was very knowledgeable about every composer and piece he played, and made sure to share some of that knowledge with the audience.
Everything he shared added context and more depth to the audience’s musical experience. For instance, he introduced “Lute Suite No. 1, BVW 996” by saying, “Bach wrote four lute pieces — this is the serious, more profound side of Bach.” He also noted that this would be the last composer from the 18th century, and that he would then move on to other time periods and composers.
Later in the program, he would tell the audience that, “William Walton was a British composer —“Five Bagatelles” is a light-hearted piece.” Of Mompou, he told everyone, “He had to choose between Hitler’s France or [sic] Franco’s Spain; he chose Spain. He wrote almost always for piano.” Each piece of information he shared only gave more richness to his performance.
Fletcher played each piece with utter concentration and absolute passion; many times he would get lost in the music, leaning his head back with his eyes closed, just feeling the music he was creating with his guitar.
This was former Killeen mayor and attorney Jim Lindley’s first time hearing Fletcher perform.
He said, “This was very good, very enjoyable. It’s amazing the practice he had to go through to reach this point.”
Salado resident Tim Olson also said this was his first time hearing Fletcher play, and thoroughly enjoyed it.
“I wanted to try something new, and I’ve never been to a classical guitar show. He knows his way around a guitar, it seems pretty natural to him — he could probably order a cheeseburger while playing.”
Library director Lisa Youngblood said, “I’m very happy with the turnout. We had a wonderful time.”
