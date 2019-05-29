The City of Harker Heights & Harker Heights Veterans Council invites area residents to come out for the Memorial Parade and Ceremony on Saturday.
The parade begins at 9 a.m. starting at Wildewood Drive and proceeding on Farm-to-Market 2410/Knight’s Way; turning right onto Miller’s Crossing and ending at Carl Levin Park, 400 Miller’s Crossing.
The Memorial Ceremony will begin at 10 a.m. or once the parade has ended, whichever is the later, at the Veterans Monument located in front of City Hall, 305 Miller’s Crossing.
The ceremony will feature a traditional wreath laying to honor those who gave their lives.
Just prior to the parade and during the event, traffic will be detoured along the parade route.
Area motorists will have to find alternate routes if they plan to travel on that stretch of Knight’s Way prior to 10:30 a.m.
FM 2410/Knight’s Way from Wildewood Drive to Walgreen’s will be closed from 8:45 to 10:30 a.m on May 25 for the Memorial Parade, the city announced.
The section of FM 2410/Knight’s Way from Verna Lee Boulevard and Wildewood Drive will be closed beginning at 7:45 a.m. for the parade lineup.
As soon as the parade traffic clears, FM 2410/Knight’s Way will reopen,
In case of rain, the parade will still continue as long as it is not a storm, and the ceremony will move indoors to the Harker Heights Recreation Center, 307 Miller’s Crossing.
For more information on the parade route, please go to the City of Harker Heights website at www.ci.harker-heights.tx.us/parks or call 254-953-5465 and follow on Facebook @HarkerHeightsPR.
